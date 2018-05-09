The Long Island iced tea. It’s a high-octane cocktail named for where it was first splashed together.

That’s Long Island, Tennessee — or so one city says.

The city of Kingsport, Tennessee, is restaking its claim to the cocktail they say was first concocted 50 years before New York’s version of the drink. It was named for a small island, about 4 miles long, that sits in the Holston River.

According to the city’s tourism bureau, the Long Island iced tea was first whipped together during Prohibition by Charles Bishop, also called “Old Man Bishop.” The bootlegger mixed rum, vodka, whiskey, gin, tequila and a touch of maple syrup. There’s no triple sec, unlike the modern version of the drink.

In the 1940s, Bishop’s son, Ransom Bishop, sweetened the original recipe by adding lemon, lime and cola.

The drink is being highlighted again by the city’s tourism board, Visit Kingsport.

“The Visit Kingsport stance is that this was created 50 years prior to the Long Island iced tea of Long Island, New York,” said Amy Margaret McColl, the marketing manager for the organization.

The origin story Long Islanders might subscribe to says the drink was first invented in 1972 at the Oak Beach Inn by a bartender named Robert Butt. Nicknamed “Rosebud,” Butt told Newsday in 2012 he created the drink while participating in a competition that challenged participants to come up with a cocktail that included triple sec.

Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We had 18 bartenders working. After mixing and throwing out a few things, I put together what we always had: vodka, gin, rum, tequila, ready-made sour mix and the triple sec.”

“I was used to making Tom Collins and vodka Collins and knew sour mix always made the drink better. A squirt of Coca-Cola and I told my partner, ‘This tastes pretty good. I’m done.’ ”

One of his colleagues said his invention suggested iced tea, so they added a lemon wedge.

Butt died in 2014 but on his website, he called the Bishops’ claim to the Long Island iced tea a myth.

But the city of Kingsport isn’t buying it. In a promotional video released Tuesday, an actor playing Ransom Bishop offers some fighting words:

“Now, we know there are some folks up in New York trying to take claim but bless their heart,” the actor says. “My daddy was making his special recipe 50 years before they even thought about it, right here in Kingsport, Tennessee.”