Food trucks have long been thought about as a pit stop where you can quickly grab a hot dog, warm pretzel, or some Halal food on a whim. These days, however, there’s a plethora of trucks serving all types of cuisines from one tip of the Island to the other. And, increasingly, they’ve become caterers on wheels that will come to your own backyard. Now joining the food truck boom: mobile bars available for hire that will serve your guests beer, wine and cocktails.

Here are three to check out now:

The Tipsy Trailer

It wasn’t until last year that Amanda Morelli combined her passion for interior decorating with her love for the hospitality business with the launch of her custom bar truck dubbed The Tipsy Trailer.

"I wanted a fun, speakeasy cocktail vibe that you didn’t have to go to the city for with a nice lounge area in your own home," Morelli said.

While the truck does not supply the alcohol for your event, Morelli said she works closely with distributors and makes it easy to place orders that she will pick up for customers. What you do get, though is the bartenders, drink mixers and garnishes in addition to cups, napkins and a makeshift lounge area with a sofa, chairs and décor.

The 12-foot-trailer has a three-tap system meant for beer or wine. Packages start at $350 an hour for 30 to 50 guests and top out at $450 for 100 to 150 guests, plus the cost of alcohol; there’s a three-hour minimum to book.

The truck, available for private parties only, travels to both Nassau and Suffolk counties. More info: 631-291-3510, thetipsytrailerny.com

The Rolling Gold

What started as a temporary plan to get Rust and Gold’s grub delivered to its customers during COVID shutdowns turned into something more permanent after its sprinter van was stolen on its second day out for deliveries last spring. Within days, the owners — Frank Antonetti, Jay Janawsky, Lou Cohen and Mike Wittenber — received upward of 30 inquiries to get the truck, which was recovered with severe damage, lined for private events.

By fall, The Rolling Gold, a bright red 1963 Chevy, hit the road, offering private food and drink services in both Nassau and Suffolk counties. To boot, the truck — equipped with six taps — can be hired solo or with a bar trailer, hot dog cart, pizza oven or grill for barbecuing. On the drinks front, requests range from beer, wine, and Prosecco to bespoke cocktails. When it comes to food, the guys can cater from their restaurant, Rust and Gold.

Packages start at $1,500 for four hours of service and includes six taps of unlimited beer for up to 35 guests. Alcohol is provided by The Rolling Gold. Food and truck add-ons are additional. More info: therollinggold.com

The Vintage Cocktail Camper

You know what they say — when one door closes, another one opens. This rings true for Lisa Hockney, who for 15 years played the role of manager, bartender and event planner at the now-closed 34 New Street in Huntington. Its closing came around the same time Hockney’s sister-in-law Tanya Carretta was in Texas and saw a mobile cocktail bar, something she proposed to Hockney, who then ran with the idea. In 2017, a 13-foot 1960s Forester travel trailer launched under the name The Vintage Cocktail Camper.

For $200-$300 an hour, the cocktail camper provides mixers, ice, garnishes, straws, napkins and cups, plus personalized decorations, string lights and a custom drink menu. It’s on the host to provide the alcohol, which is served by bartenders provided by The Vintage Cocktail Camper. Also factored into the pricing: the type of function, number of people, what’s being served and add-ons, such as vintage yard games, hot coffee cocktails and a Champagne toast.

Two signature cocktails are part of the deal — choices include a peach whiskey iced tea, raspberry lemonade margarita and a basil fig vodka smash, among other specialties.

For those with limited space, Hockney provides furnished wooden bars created by her husband Scott. More info: 631-278-1703, vintagecocktailcamper.com