Ever tried to tell the difference between a "regular" cupcake and a vegan cupcake during a blind tasting? I have, and these days, it can be almost impossible.

Decide for yourself about the merits of vegan pastries at this weekend's Long Island Vegan Extravaganza, which has grown so large during the past two years that organizers have switched venues, from Huntington to Brentwood.

"We're growing at an exponential rate," said founder Christopher Muller, and about 3,500 people attended the last event, in August 2018, in Huntington. For the fourth installment on Saturday, Oct. 25, the festival will take place at the Sisters of St.Joseph in Brentwood, bringing together 60 or so vendors of beverages, merch, and sweet and savory foods, as well as speakers on topics like vegan entrepreneurship and bodybuilding on a plant-based diet.

Among the bakeries on hand will be Sweet Soul Bakery of St. James and Pride Enjoy of Riverhead, who make rainbow cookies with plant-based dyes that make Muller (a plant-based eater for over a decade) swoon. "I believe they're better than the rainbow cookies my grandmother used to make, God bless her soul," he said.

Patchogue's I Heart Mac & Cheese, who serve a vegan mac-and-cheese with a coconut-milk based cheese (and toppings such as pulled jackfruit) will be on hand, as will Green Street Food Truck, Huntington's Cindy Snacks and several other vendors. Patchogue's Ace Coffee Co., Coastal Craft Kombucha from Oceanside and a few others will pour drinks.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

