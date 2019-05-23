TODAY'S PAPER
Melissa's Taqueria, Latin fusion eatery, opens in Rockville Centre

Shrimp avocado, an appetizer at the new Melissa's

Shrimp avocado, an appetizer at the new Melissa's Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Spencer Vogel

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Melissa’s Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Rockville Centre, open just three weeks, is the third venture by Boardwalk Hospitality, whose other restaurants include Corazon de Cuba and Taqueria, both in Long Beach.

Reflecting its diverse provenance is the eatery’s menu, which has sections devoted to Cuban and Mexican cuisine, as well as sandwiches, paellas, soups and more. Such an eclectic approach also “opened up the drink side to explore things like the tiki tradition,” said manager Phillip Colbaugh, whose beverage list includes everything from margaritas ($11) to mojitos ($11), from a prosecco-tequila concoction called Lady of Long Beach ($13) to the potent rum-and-fruit juice Painkiller ($12).

On the food side, the Nachos Conchita, quite a plateful at $14.95, comes with a choice of meats, and other highlights include the Cuban sandwich ($12.95), something called Meme quesadillas ($11.95), Paella Espanola ($26.95), and a wide assortment of tacos available for $4.25 apiece.

“In a lot of the other places, if you want to get a taco, you have to get a whole taco plate,” says Colbaugh. “Here, if you want to walk in and get one taco for 4 bucks and leave, you can do that.” Melissa’s is named, if you’re wondering, for owner Armando Lopez’s daughter.


Melissa’s Taqueria and Tequila Bar is at 18 Park Ave. in Rockville Centre, 516-740-3030, and is open every day for lunch at 12. At present, the kitchen closes at 10 during the week and 11 on weekends.

