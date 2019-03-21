Mets fans have at least two things to look forward to this season: the 50th anniversary of the Miracle Mets and the new food lineup for the 2019 season, unveiled Thursday at Citi Field. (For a look at the food on offer at Yankee Stadium, click here.)

This year’s food lineup includes several newcomers, such as Emmy Squared, Destination Dumplings, Dulcinea, Pizza Cupcake, Stuf’d and Sliders & Sinkers. At Emmy Squared, fans can dine on pizza and burgers; at Destination Dumpling, pork, beef and edamame dumplings; at Pizza Cupcake, pizza that takes the shape of cupcakes; at Stuf’d, sandwiches and fries, plus dessert s’mores Nutella bites; at Sliders & Sinkers, burgers and fries. Dessert spot Dulcinea serves churros, with Nutella, dulce de leche or Boston cream dipping sauces. All can be found on the promenade level; Emmy Squared can also be found on the excelsior level.

Owners of Pizza Cupcake, Andrea and Michelle Meggiato, credit Aramark senior executive chef Patrick Schaeffer for getting their inventive eats into Citi Field. It was during a Smorgasbord event the threesome met.

“I was looking for a solution to make pizza so it didn’t get stale within a couple of minutes. I was trying to do something that was easier to eat and portable. So you could hold your beer and hold your pizza; something that’s available for red carpets, corporate events...something that pizza is not really meant for. I wanted to fix that. I reengineered the dough so it stays soft for hours,” Andrea said about his mess-free invention, which launched in November 2018. Margarita and pepperoni pizza cupcakes are available at the stadium in sets of 3, for $10, or sets of 6, for $16.

Schaeffer, winner of 2018’s NYC Wine and Food Festival’s annual Burger Bash, is serving up his award-winning burger at Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House, located at the sterling level.

Returning vendors include Papa Rosso pizza (section 141), Shake Shack (section 139), Blue Smoke barbecue (section 140), Box Frites Belgian style-frites (section 140)and El Verano Taqueria (section 139).

Also on deck this season: Nicoletta by Chef Michael White (section 135), Big Mozz (section 133), Dan and John’s Wings (excelsior level), Arancini Bros. (Sections 102 and 410), Mama’s of Corona (field level), Daruma of Tokyo (field level), Marty’s V Burger (field level), Porsche Grille (excelsior level) Prime Kosher Sports and La Newyorkina.

Spectators can satisfy their sweet tooth at Wowfulls (section 121), with waffle cones stuffed with rainbow vanilla ice cream, Oreo crumbs, teddy grahams, condensed milk, picky stickers and powdered sugar, or Do (section 104), with its variety of bites, including its signature chocolate chip cookie and Mets cake batter cookie.

Citi Field’s extensive beer list includes a roundup of nearly 50 beers, including Blue Point, Bud Light, Stella, Corona and Blue Moon. Ramona organic wine spritz and Tussock Jumper wines also available.