Guess the pig's weight, potato sack races, a doughnut-eating contest, moonshine and a singer plucking a guitar — sound like a state fair from the good ol’ days? That’s the vibe organizers of the annual North Meets South Farms, Food and Drink Festival want to create for the two-day event June 8-9 at the Long Island Sports Park in Calverton.

“We wanted it to be family-friendly and to give you options,” says organizer Vanessa Rebentisch, a Southold resident and owner of the Bantam Creek Oyster Co. in Pequannock Bay.“It’s like a state fair type of thing that we’ve gotten out of touch with and we’d like to bring back.” That is, with a modern spin.

Nearly 100 vendors — all from Long Island — will participate, says Rebentisch, 33, who is organizing the event with Monique Cutone, 34, owner of Stay Salted face and body painting, a home-based business in Baiting Hollow.

“The food is really special, but the artisans and craftsmen are amazing — these are people who should have brick and mortar stores but don’t,” Rebentisch adds. She says the event is an opportunity for local small businesses to promote themselves and network, and for people from the North and South Forks of Long Island to get to know each other in the centrally located Town of Riverhead. That includes showcasing local farmers.

“Our goal is to get as many farmers to the event as possible to raise awareness about the farm-to-table movement and make the local consumer get a better understanding of where and who we get our food from,” Rebentisch says.

Items for sale include handbags fashioned from old tent material, furniture made from old farm equipment, winery and brewery products, fresh cut flowers and dog treats.

Choices for foodies include oysters from several East End-based farms, Mattitaco's "dirty fries" and Baja tacos; barbecue brisket, beef ribs and pulled pork; lobster rolls and soups from Bostwicks Chowder House. Treats include homemade ice cream from Montauk-based John's Drive-In, desserts from Blue Duck Bakery and North Fork Doughnut Co.'s gourmet offerings.

An oyster shucking and eating contest will also be part of the event.

“We didn’t want North Meets South to appeal to any single audience,” Cutone says. “That’s why there’s truly something for everyone.”