TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 44° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

Long Island breweries use leftover bagels to make beer and fight food waste

Larry Goldstein of Spider Bite Beer Co. used

Larry Goldstein of Spider Bite Beer Co. used cinnamon raisin bagels for his beer. Photo Credit: Spider Bite Beer Co.

By Corin Hirsch  corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

We eat a lot of bagels on Long Island. Even so, lots of them are thrown away when they’re no longer fresh — at least hundreds of pounds, every day.

Kevin Breslawski knows this firsthand, because he recently spent a few days collecting leftover bagels from Long Island Bagel cafes and then ferrying them to seven breweries so that they could invoke the earliest days of fermentation: Brewing beer with bread. Or in this case, bagels.

Those beers, from ale to a kvass to a sour, will be poured on Nov. 30 in Melville during Nothing Wasted, a beer-and-eats benefit intended to highlight and reduce food waste.

“In three or four days, I must have collected 300 or 400 pounds of bagels,” said Breslawski, a longtime home brewer and entrepreneur who has planned the event with his wife, Alicia Valeo, under the moniker Socially Conscious Beer. “We’re hoping to bring this problem to light, and let people know about food waste and also raise money for charity.”

The seven breweries each brewed a beer using the bagels as a base, though most also added malt. “We’ve never used a bread product before,” said Larry Goldstein of Holbrook’s Spider Bite Beer Co. Nevertheless, he and Steve Pominski of Farmingdale’s Barrage Brewing Co. collaborated to use cinnamon-raisin bagels for a beer to which they also added malt, 30 pounds of raisins and cinnamon sticks.

Paul Dlugokencky of Centerport’s Blind Bat Brewery used everything bagels, dark malts and flaked wheat for a beer he said defies style, but clocks in at about 4 percent alcohol. Tim Dougherty of The Brewers Collective in Bay Shore added rye, pumpernickel and wheat bagels to a brew that “has a nice sour tang,” courtesy of yogurt.

The brews will be poured alongside bites from seven restaurants, including The Brixton in Babylon and Orto in Miller Place. Each $50 ticket buys unlimited food and beer tasting, with proceeds going to the nonprofits Island Harvest and Rescuing Leftover Cuisine.

Nothing Wasted, Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Melville Marriott Long Island, 1350 Walt Whitman Rd. For more tickets and more info, click here.

By Corin Hirsch  corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Meritage Wine Bar in Glen Cove serves a Upbeat wine bar pours, serves with flair
The 42-oz., Vibrant new eatery is one of this year’s best
Aeropuerto con Carne at La Vicharra Grill in Eatery born from takeout spot shows range of Peruvian cooking
This version of oysters Rockefeller at The Haylard Award-winning chef transforms hotel eatery
A house peppercorn roast beef sandwich is layered New eatery is a 'sandwich wonderland'
WTF watermelon cocktail, right, with a bowl of ‘Chopped’ chef’s soul food spot finds new home on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE