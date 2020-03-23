“Now more than ever” could be OurHarvest’s motto. The Hicksville-based produce delivery service founded in 2013 is experiencing unprecedented popularity, and for good reason: The inventory includes fruits and vegetables from small local farms and, for such items as citrus, small nonlocal farms, plus sustainably raised poultry and dairy, fresh fish and an array of kitchen staples from olive oil to cracked oats.

OurHarvest delivers to much of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Go to the website, ourharvest.com, enter your ZIP code and you’ll see whether they deliver to you and, if so, on what day of the week. Ordering is easy to navigate and requires no membership.

Founders Michael Winik and Scott Reich grew up in Roslyn Heights and roomed together at University of Pennsylvania. As adults in Manhattan, both struggled to find sustainably raised food at reasonable prices. That's what inspired OurHarvest, which has grown from hundreds to thousands of customers in New York City and Long Island. The warehouse is located in Hicksville.

On the website, the provenance of every item is noted, whether it’s lacinato kale from Sang Lee Farm in Peconic, fingerling potatoes from Mountain Sweet Berry Farm in Roscoe, New York or Oro Blanco grapefruits from Bernard Ranches in Riverside, California or chocolate bars from North Fork Chocolate in Aquebogue or extra-virgin Arbequina olive oil from O-Med in Andalusia, Spain or organic cracked oats from Maine Grains

Winik, OurHarvest’s CEO, says the company has never been busier than during the last few days. He has a double mission: To keep his customers stocked with the highest quality food but also to support small farmers who have seen many of their restaurant customers evaporate. Over the winter, most of his local vegetable suppliers are in the Hudson Valley, where greenhouses are the rule, but as spring takes hold on the North Fork, he hopes to start carrying more Long Island produce.