Sunday farmers market returns to Oyster Bay

Buffalo mozzarella from La Favorita in Oyster Bay. The Italian grocery will be a vendor in the town's outdoor market, which relaunches this Sunday. Credit: La Favorita

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
“We will be there till it starts snowing on us,” declared a defiant Laura Escobar of her decision to bring a Sunday farmers market back to Oyster Bay, shuttered since the pandemic began. Escobar lives in the town with her family and runs a company called Mockingbird Wings, which sells creations by local artisans, although the market — scheduled to operate biweekly on Sundays through the fall — will also feature foodstuffs.

“We’ll have local produce, honey, farm-fresh eggs, local oysters and clams from the Baymen, vegan prepared foods, fresh breads” and more, she said. Vendors will include Italian grocery La Favorita, Raleigh’s Poultry Farm in Kings Park, Conscious Kitchen, What the Soap, and Brewer’s Crackers. Patrons can expect 15 vendors this Sunday and more in the weeks ahead. (Masks will be required, and can be purchased on-site.)

Having partnered with the Oyster Bay Main Street Association on the market, Escobar has high hopes for its success, “especially with people not wanting to shop indoors,” vowing that it will be open rain or shine and “until as far as we can humanly go.”

The Oyster Bay Market will be held in a parking lot across the street from Billy Joel’s 20th Century Cycles at 101 Audrey Ave. Opening hours are 11 a.m. from 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, and then every other Sunday after that through the end of the season. More information: 516-922-6982, oysterbaymainstreet.org

