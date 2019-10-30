You can drink in the beauty of art — literally — as part of a new series of lectures being presented in November and December by the Patchogue Arts Council at the Museum of Contemporary Art L.I.

The series, “Wining About Art,” pairs art history lectures with curated wine tasting and light bites for participants to learn from professors, educators and other authorities about certain periods in art history. Tastings of about six wines will be included, each from the associated region of the historical art topic. The artwork will be shown through slide presentations.

“There’ll be a lot of variety of quality wines,” says Beth Giacummo, executive director of the arts council and museum. “It’ll be super fun. We’re pairing art and wine and what could be better than that?”

There is limited seating of 24 people for each lecture and no walk-in seats will be available.

Here’s what’s on the menu and the museum’s program descriptions:

MODERNISM IN THE EARLY 20th CENTURY

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2

Tickets: $40

Taking their cues from the Post Impressionists, artists of the early 20th century continued pushing the boundaries of abstraction. The session includes a review of the works of the major contributors, plus discussions of Matisse and French Fauvism; Picasso and Cubism, Kandinsky, German Expressionism and the Italian Futurists.

THE RENAISSANCE: BEFORE DA VINCI

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Tickets: $75

During the 14th and 15th centuries, artistic developments in Northern and Central Italy (and beyond the Alps) saw the development of a new artistic language that culminated in the High Renaissance works of da Vinci, Michelangelo and Raphael. This will be a discussion of that development from its earliest inception in Tuscany in the works of Pisano and Giotto, its expansion to Milan, Siena and Venice, then continuing through the invention of oil paint, ending in Rome where the Sistine Chapel's lower frescos marked the dawn of the High Renaissance.

ART NOUVEAU

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Tickets: $110

A discussion of the new forms in art, architecture, graphic design and the applied and decorative arts of the 1890s brought about by a new sensibility that swept across Europe and America. The movement was known as Art Nouveau in France, but distinctive variations — Jugendstil in Germany, Modernism in Spain — soon sprung up. Influential artists included Gustav Klimt, Alphonse Mucha and Louis Tiffany.