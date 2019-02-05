TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue Beer Project opens in downtown Patchogue

A beer sampling flight at Patchogue Beer Project,

A beer sampling flight at Patchogue Beer Project, which opened in early January. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
After a year-plus of construction, the Patchogue Beer Project has opened in downtown Patchogue.

The five-barrel brewery is owned by Mike Philbrick (also the owner of Port Jeff Brewing Co.) and Ryan and Mckensie  DiSpirito; Richie Taliani serves as head brewer.

Patchogue Beer Project's rotating beer list includes (at least on a recent night) two Belgian dubbels, a spiced winter ale, a nitro hazelnut coffee stout and a New England-style IPA called EZ Swezey , brewed with four kinds of hops. Beers and ales are sold by the 12-ounce glass ($6 to $7 per 12 ounces) in a soaring industrial space with an L-shaped bar, a handful of high tops and steel fermenters visible on a terrace. Growlers and 32-ounce crowlers are also available to go, and spent grain from the brewing process is donated to the town of Brookhaven's Brew to Moo program, to feed farm animals.

The brewery has partnered with nearby Local Burger Co. for vittles: Brewery patrons can order off a truncated Local Burger Co. menu (which includes a special Pachogue Beer Project cheddar cheeseburger) and orders are brought over to the brewery. The tasting room opens daily at noon, and there's live music every Thursday night.

Patchogue Beer Project marks the third brewery for the village: BrickHouse Brewery, a Long Island craft brewing veteran, opened on West Main St. in 1996, and Blue Point Brewing Co. will open its expanded tasting room later this spring, also on West Main Street on the former campus of Briarcliffe  College.

Patchogue Beer Project, 76 W. Main St., Patchogue. 631-307-9676. patchoguebeerproject.com

