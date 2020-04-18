Just thinking about taking a trip to the supermarket nowadays sounds more exhausting than ever — reusable bags? Check. Gloves? Check. Mask? Check.

Here are 10 apps and websites that will deliver your groceries, household essentials, health supplements, baby and pet care items.

Delivery is in high demand on Long Island right now and appointments are hard to come by. Be sure to check these apps and sites during off hours, and frequently. Delivery fees do not include gratuity.

Instacart

Good for: Groceries, produce, deli, prepared meals, personal care, pet supplies and wholesale items from the likes of Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Foods, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, ShopRite, Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Target, CVS Pharmacy and Petco.

How it works: Shop for your necessities online, schedule a delivery date and an Instacart personal shopper will gather your items and deliver them to you.

Delivery fee: From $3.99 on orders of $35 or more; membership includes unlimited, free delivery on orders over $35.

Membership: $9.99/month or $99 a year. Membership includes reduced service fees (typically 5%) and same prices during peak and off peak hours.

Delivery window: Based on individual retailers’ volume and shopper availability; delivery times fluctuate throughout the day.

Good to know: Instacart is encouraging customers to be flexible and choose replacement options for all items. It also has the functionality to create a group cart (invite guests with or without an account using a unique link) for those who want to shop together.

Peapod

Good for: Groceries and household essentials you'd normally find at Stop & Shop.

How it works: Place an order for groceries and more and get it delivered to your door.

Delivery fee: $30 minimum order, plus $9.95 delivery; $75-$100 orders pay $7.95 delivery; $100 and up pay $6.95.

Membership: Six options, from a three-month midweek delivery pass for $25 to a daily annual pass for $119.

Delivery window: Delivery slots are released up to 13 days in advance and go quickly..

Fresh Direct

Good for: Prepared foods, fresh produce, dairy, meat and poultry, seafood, frozen foods, deli and bakery items.

How it works: Shop around for what you need; a shopper in the company's warehouse will put together your order and deliver it to you.

Delivery fee: Minimum $30 order with $6.99 delivery fee.

Membership: $79 for a six-month pass or $129 for a year of daily deliveries. There's also a six-month option for $39 for Tuesday-Thursday delivery. Each provides unlimited free deliveries, time slot reservations and exclusive perks.

Delivery window: You can check delivery timeslots before putting your order together — same day and future timeslots may be available.

Good to know: Fresh Direct orders may incur a fuel surcharge.

Amazon (AmazonFresh, Amazon Pantry and Whole Foods Market)

Good for: Produce, meat and seafood, dairy, frozen food and household items are delivered via AmazonFresh, while Whole Foods Market offers natural and organic groceries; Amazon Pantry is for non perishable items.

How it works: Shop one, or all, of Amazon's sites for groceries, place your order and have them deliver it to you via "attended delivery" (customer is home to accept package) or doorstep delivery (customer does not need to be home at time of delivery).

Membership: Fresh and Whole Foods Market are available exclusively to Prime members. A Prime membership is $119 a year or $14.99 a month. There is no membership fee for Amazon Pantry (Pantry works as Amazon.com's core website does).

Delivery fees: Fresh and Whole Foods Market offer free delivery on orders more than $35 with a two-hour delivery window, otherwise it's $4.99 for orders under $35.

Delivery window: Fresh and Whole Foods Market delivery availability fluctuate by location and demand. New delivery windows are released throughout the day. Pantry deliveries can take up to four days to arrive via mail, sometimes longer.

Good to know: At this time, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market aren't accepting new customers. Those interested can sign up to be notified via email when service expands.

Shipt

Good for: Groceries, household essentials, pet supplies, beauty, electronics, toys, school and office supplies from retailers like Best Market, CVS Pharmacy, Fairway Market, Kings, Lidl, Petco, Sur La Table and Target.

How it works: Type your ZIP code in to see which retailers are available near you. A Shipt Shopper will get your order together for you, then deliver.

Delivery fees: Free deliveries on all orders over $35. Orders less than $35 cost $7 delivery. .

Membership fees: An annual plan costs $99/year and a monthly plan costs $14/month.

Delivery window: Delivery is based on availability of shoppers (who set their own schedules). There are currently 3,000 Shipt Shoppers on Long Island, according to Shipt's corporate representative. Same-day delivery is currently not an option.

Good to know: Special requests and substitutions incur a small allowance fee.

Boxed

Good for: Wholesale food and drink, house and cleaning, bath and body supplies.

How it works: Scout Boxed for what you need, place your order and wait for it to arrive via UPS..

Delivery fees: Free shipping on orders over $49. There's a $7.99 fee for orders under $49.

Membership: $39-$49 a year for free shipping on all orders, 2% cash rewards and perks such as exclusive product discounts and prioritized shipping.

Delivery window: Typically, orders arrive in two days or less; nowadays, orders can be delayed for three days or more.

Jet

Good for: Boxed and canned items, household, home, beauty, fashion and electronics.

How it works: Place and order and have Jet ships it from its warehouses or fulfillment centers.

Delivery fees: $5.99, with free shipping on orders over $49.

Delivery window: An estimated delivery window will be provided at checkout.

Thrive Market

Good for: Organic and non-GMO food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, home and beauty products, vitamins and supplements.

How it works: Customers place their orders, which are shipped from a warehouse.

Membership: A one-month membership for $9.95 or annual membership for $59.95 are required.

Delivery fees: $5.95, with free shipping on orders over $49.

Delivery window: Shipping is currently delayed by 5 to 7 days.

Good to know: You can filter products by diet and lifestyles, including keto, paleo, Whole30, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free.

Hungryroot

Good for: Meal prepping or grocery shopping a la carte for a variety of diets and food needs including vegan, vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, pescatarian, tree-nut free, peanut-free, and egg-free.

How it works: Customers are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire from which a personalized eating profile is created. The company curates meals and ingredients that are shipped with recipes and instructions. Customers can also skip the meals and just purchase grocery items.

Membership: Fees range from $59 to $100 a week, including food.

Delivery fees: Free for orders over $70, otherwise $6.99.

Delivery window: Within a few days of ordering.

Dumpling

Good for: Groceries and other needs from stores including Whole Foods Markets, Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, Walmart, ShopRite and PetSmart.

How it works: Download the app and type in your address to connect with a shopper in your area. Select what store you want to "shop" at, then create your list of goods. At checkout, you can select a delivery date and time, and add tip, which goes entirely to the shopper.

Delivery fees: Caries depending on shopper, store and location.

Delivery window: Check available time slots; immediate dates and times appear available.

Good to know: Store selections vary by shopper, so if more than one shopper is available, be sure to check out each shopper's profile for stores, delivery fees and more. Each shopper is a small-business owner running their business on Dumpling; therefore a 5% platform fee may be incurred at checkout.