It’s been almost exactly a year since Pipeline Coffee Co. made its debut, offering high-quality beans and tea leaves, brews and other beverages at its cozy shop in Wantagh. Saturday marks the opening of a second Pipeline, this time in Rockville Centre.

The new location will have mostly the same drinks and menu items as the first, but there will be one notable addition: an in-house roastery, which will roast beans for both locations.

Last April, Patrick Tighe and Michael Santo opened Pipeline Coffee #1 not far from the LIRR station in Wantagh, in a space formerly occupied by a Subway sandwich shop. In addition to a strong showing for coffees and teas, Pipeline is known for showcasing local food purveyors like Tony Mazzella, a North Wantagh chef/caterer, as well as bagels from Gabby’s Gourmet Bagelatessen in Woodbury, and Greek yogurt from Nounos Creamery in West Babylon.

“What happens when your day job isn’t what you want?” asks the Pipeline Coffee website. That’s a reference to Tighe and Santo, who worked in construction and physical therapy, respectively, before deciding to turn their passion for coffee into a business.

The name Pipeline was a nod to the surf culture of Long Beach, where the pair had originally hoped to open their first shop before eventually settling on Wantagh.

Pipeline Coffee Co., 318 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre.