3 Simple pork chop recipes

BROWN SUGAR-AND-BALSAMIC-GLAZED PORK CHOPS

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

4 (8-ounce) bone-in center-cut pork chops

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Combine the paprika, garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Rub the spice mixture over the pork chops to coat.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the pork chops and cook, 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 145 degrees. Transfer to a plate.

3. Melt the butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add the sugar, vinegar, mustard, rosemary and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves, and cook 30 seconds. Add the pork chops and cook, turning to coat with the glaze about 30 seconds longer. Serve immediately with any glaze left in the skillet spooned over the top and sprinkle with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 335 calories, 32 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 15 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 538 mg sodium

------

SPICE-RUBBED MOROCCAN PORK CHOPS

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne

4 (8-ounce) bone-in loin pork chops

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Combine the sugar, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, coriander, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne in a small bowl. Sprinkle half the mixture over the top of the chops and pat it lightly to help it adhere. Turn the chops over and repeat on the other side.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the chops and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 145 degrees. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 223 calories, 32 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 9 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 359 mg sodium

------

HOISIN-MARINATED PAN-GRILLED PORK CHOPS

1/2 cup hoisin

3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon Asian chili paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1/4 cup chopped scallions, divided

4 (3/4-inch-thick) boneless center-cut pork chops (about 24 ounces)

1. Combine the hoisin, vinegar, chili paste, garlic, ginger and 2 tablespoons of the scallions in a bowl. Scoop out and reserve 1/4 cup of the mixture.

2. Add the pork chops, turning to coat them in the mixture. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

3. Heat a grill pan over medium high. Remove the chops from the marinade and place them on the hot grill pan: cook for about 4 minutes on each side, or until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 145 degrees. Brush them with the reserved 1/4 cup of marinade and cook 1 more minute.

4. Serve sprinkled with the reserved 2 tablespoons of scallions. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 275 calories, 29 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 756 mg sodium