Don't even pretend that rainbow-colored foodstuffs won't bring a smile to your face eight months into a pandemic, coupled with daylight saving time, and, in what these past few days feels like, the dead of winter.

Rainbow, when it comes to food, can mean two things here: the traditional red, white and green almond-paste cake sandwiched together with raspberry filling and coated with chocolate or the actual colors of the rainbow that make up a dessert.

These days, there’s a plethora of both, each delectable and Instagram-worthy and just what the doctor ordered during these never-ending trying times.

Here are six rainbow desserts to try now:

The Whisk’s crumb cakes

This bakery and cafe, helmed by 20-something Amanda Vigliarolo turns out familiar cakes, cookies, ice cream and coffee — but also the uncommon, like this rainbow crumb cake. Vigliarolo’s twist on the classic includes red, white and green layered almond cake sandwiched together by raspberry filling and decorated with crumbs (made in house using butter, sugars, flour and vanilla), powered sugar and a chocolate ganache drizzle ($4). Eat at it alone or share it with another. It’s also offered as a quarter sheet ($25), half sheet ($50) and full sheet ($110). You’ll also find traditional rainbow cookies, rainbow cookie ice cream, rainbow cookie birthday cake and chocolate chip cookies stuffed with rainbow cookies. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., is at 975 W. Jericho Tpke. in Smithtown. More info: 631-670-6773, thewhiskbakeryli.com

For Goodness Cakes Co.’s rainbow cookies

Sydney Squatrito was into baking for as long as she can remember, but it wasn’t until her sister Samantha gave up her fashion-industry job in 2019 that the duo launched their own baking business out of a food truck. For Goodness Cakes Co.’s, a North Fork dessert food truck, serves trendy Instagram-worthy eats including this six-layer rainbow cookie ($4.50 for a quarter-pound, which is three or four cookies). Colorful layers of almond paste-based cake are put together with raspberry preserves then topped with semisweet chocolate and sprinkles. The sisters make about 70 pounds of these a week and still they sell out rather quickly. If that’s the case, guests can opt for its funfetti cinnamon bun, and once a month, it also has rainbow cookie pops. Stationed through December at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Closed on holidays. More info: forgoodnesscakesco.com, @forgoodnesscakesco

Buddy Valastro's rainbow cake at TGI Fridays

Carlo’s Bakery and TGI Fridays have teamed up to bring Buddy Valastro fans the Cake Boss's popular six-layer rainbow creation. A single slice, which in actuality is colored vanilla cake stacked using sweet vanilla icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles, is served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and costs $9.97. The generously-sized dessert feeds up to four people and is available for a limited time at select TGIFridays. The entire cake — 12 slices — is also available for $75. Call your local TGIFridays to see if its participating.

Manny’s Sweet Treats’ waffles

Hector Carvalho recently kicked up a notch his waffle lineup to include this rainbow cookie remix — a housemade waffle topped with rainbow cookies and crumbles and drizzled with chocolate, plus a scoop of ice cream and two heaps of whipped cream. "If you are hungry it feeds one, if you ate dinner, two," said Carvalho about his creation, which costs $10.49. Those in the mood for something more savory can opt for the spot’s rainbow cheese balls, which also recently launched (five for $6.99). Open Tuesdays to Thursdays from noon to 11 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 12 a.m. and Sundays from noon to 11 p.m. (after 10 p.m., takeout only), is at 156 Jericho Tpke. in Mineola. More info: 516-299-8099, mannyst.com

Robke’s Country Inn's cheesecake

The dining room isn’t the only thing expanding at this 42-year-old Italian restaurant right on Route 25A — its dessert menu is, too. Added to the menu no more than a month ago is this rainbow cheesecake made entirely of, well, cheesecake and food coloring, no almond cake. It’s sold by the slice for $10 Thursdays to Sundays only. Open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m., is at 427 Fort Salonga Rd. in Northport. More info: 631-754-9663, robkescountryinn.com

Le Petit Cafe's rainbow cookie doughnuts

Owner Kristina Grimes created an almond-paste mixture and raspberry jam recipe for this concoction, dubbed the rainbow cookie doughnut. Standing at two-and-a-half inches, it goes for $4.25, but sells out quickly so it's recommended to call ahead. Miniature versions (one-inch diameter) are also available, for $1.75. Open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.