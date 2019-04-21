Long Island Restaurant Week is ready to bloom.

This year’s springtime event celebrates seasonal fare, but also holds onto plenty of year-round favorites. They’ll be served via $29.95, fixed-price menus, which include appetizer, main course, and dessert. Restaurant week goes from April 28 to May 5.

Participating restaurants must offer at least three choices in each category that don’t carry a supplementary charge. Beverages aren’t included in the cost. Neither are gratuities. A 20 percent tip is recommended in the promotion.

Each eatery is required to offer the $29.95 meals all night from Sunday to Sunday, except on Saturday night when the prix-fixe will be available until 7 p.m. Since restaurant week traditionally is very popular, you should make reservations a week to 10 days in advance.

The restaurants taking part in spring restaurant week include Italian, French, German, Mexican, New American, traditional American, continental, Mediterranean, Belgian, Asian, seafood, and steak houses. While there may not be a big harvest of ramps and morels, plenty of asparagus and lamb will be served.

Here’s a seasonal sampler of what you may taste at some restaurants in Nassau and Suffolk.

Mortons The Steakhouse in Great Neck is offering a center-cut filet mignon, sliced beefsteak tomato and blue cheese, broiled salmon with beurre blanc, and Key lime pie.

At Red Salt Room in the Garden City Hotel, there will be a spring asparagus plate with pickled radish, crisp shallots, caperberries and crushed eggs; “twisted chicken,” with asparagus, cipollini onion confit, and fingerlings, with a vermouth reduction; and lemon yogurt panna cotta.

Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rachel’s Waterside Grill in Freeport greets spring with a salad of strawberries, goat cheese, toasted almonds, and baby greens; a cauliflower risotto with asparagus, crunchy Brussels sprouts leaves, mushrooms, and tomato; and a pork-chive dumpling bowl with shrimp, spring onion, and asparagus.

Sage Bistro in Bellmore comes through with salmon-and-zucchini pancakes with dill yogurt sauce; grilled hanger steak with sautéed asparagus and peppercorn sauce; and raspberry panna cotta.

Wild Honey on Main in Port Washington plans a Baja-style fish taco with salsa verde, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli; hoisin-glazed cod with spicy peanut soba noodles and baby spinach; and strawberry cheesecake ice cream pie.

Benny’s Ristorante in Westbury will feature eggplant stuffed with capellini, ricotta and Parmesan sheese; bowtie pasta with pesto, tomato, and baby shrimp; and Chatham cod marechiara.

At Del Frisco's Grille in Huntington Station, artichoke beignets; salmon with roasted asparagus, charred lemon and a citrus-herb vinaigrette; and local chicken with asparagus and mashed potatoes will be available.

At The Fifth Season in Port Jefferson, the menu choices include puree of carrot, ginger, and coconut soup; grilled asparagus; pan-seared steelhead salmon with an orange reduction; and house-made gnocchi with peas, asparagus, mushrooms, and Parmesan in a Meyer lemon-tarragon cream sauce .

Jonathan’s Ristorante in Huntington is offering sauteed baby artichokes and basil pesto; tuna tartare with avocado salad and wasabi aioli; and swordfish with caperberries, grape tomatoes, baby spinach, and lemon brodetto.

At Mac’s Steakhouse in Huntington, expect sushi-grade sliced tuna and avocado; grilled salmon with grilled asparagus, oven-roasted tomato, and lemon-caper sauce; and short rib Stroganoff atop penne with asparagus spears in a creamy truffle sauce.

At View in Oakdale, expect Beijing duck tacos; Long Island corn chowder; pan-seared garlic shrimp with spring pea-Parmesan risotto; and roasted chicken with spring peas, roasted cipollini, and wild mushrooms.

A full list of participants may be found online at longislandrestaurantweek.com. For additional information, call 631-329-2111.

Mortons The Steakhouse, 777 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, 516-498-2950, mortons.com/greatneck

Red Salt Room, 45 Seventh St., Garden City, 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com

Sage Bistro, 2620 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, 516-679-8928, bistrosage.com

Wild Honey on Main, 172 Main St., Port Washington, 516-439-5324, wildhoneyonmain.com

Del Frisco's Grille, 160 Walt Whitman Rd. (Walt Whitman Shops), Huntington Station, 631-423-0308, delfriscosgrille.com/huntington/

The Fifth Season, 34 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-477-8500, thefifth-season.com

Jonathan's Ristorante, 15 Wall St., Huntington, 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com

Mac's Steakhouse, 12 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-549-5300, macssteakhouse.com

View, 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com