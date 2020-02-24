TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito coming to Melville for Q&A, book signing

Chef Rocco DiSpirito will talk about his book

Chef Rocco DiSpirito will talk about his book "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet" with Newsday's Erica Marcus on March 4. Credit: Penguin Random House

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Rocco DiSpirito knows all about dishing up delicious dinners. On March 4, he'll be dishing about his life, career and latest cookbook when he takes part in a sit-down with Newsday food writer Erica Marcus at Savoy Room of the Hilton Long Island/Huntington in Melville at 7:30 p.m.

For the event, which is being presented by Long Island LitFest and Newsday Live, Marcus will interview the renowned chef about his culinary journey. Among the many legs on that journey have been stints as a restaurateur, reality TV star (NBC's "The Restaurant"). radio talk show host (WOR-AM's "Food Talk"), "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, actor (he played himself on an episode of "Castle") and author of multiple cookbooks.

Expect the James Beard Award winner to also talk about his latest cookbook, "Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet: Eat the Foods You Miss and Still Lose Up to a Pound a Day," which comes out on March 3. He may also share some recipes from the book, which range from ground pork ramen to chocolate peanut butter fat bombs.

Ticket are $40 and also include a copy of DiSpirito's book which he will sign after the Q&A. For more details, go to longislandlitfest.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

