Rolling Pin Bakery closes in Bay Shore

A selection of tarts at Rolling Pin Bakery

A selection of tarts at Rolling Pin Bakery in Bay Shore, which closed last Sunday. The Setauket location remains open.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
As of last Sunday, one of Rolling Pin Bakery’s two stores has called it quits. “After eight years in this wonderful community, we are closing our Bay Shore location,” announced the company on its Facebook page. The original Rolling Pin, which opened in Setauket in 1995, will remain open (and will also make deliveries to Bay Shore on weekend mornings).

“Bay Shore actually did a turnaround in the last couple of years, but it wasn’t enough,” said owner David Dombroff. Among the reasons he cited for the closure were higher operating expenses — including minimum-wage increases — and a retail business that had “maxed out.”

On the plus side, he said, he'll be able to focus his attentions solely on Setauket’s Rolling Pin, which is already “the largest wedding cake provider in Suffolk County,” according to Dombroff. He is also excited to maintain and grow the bakery's wholesale business, and retail-wise, is planning to expand Rolling Pin’s roster of doughnuts (“that’s the new craze”) and launch a scone-of-the-month line.

Rolling Pin Bakery is at 1387 Route 25A, Setauket, 631-689-2253, rollingpinbakery.com

