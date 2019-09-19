The Nutty Irishman is going Italian, if only for a day. The Farmingdale pub is hosting a San Gennaro Italian Feast on Sunday, Sept. 22, with live music, entertainment and lots of food.

“We are looking to make this an annual family-friendly community event for the village that coincides with the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy,” says co-owner Joe Fortuna.

The event will be held outdoors in the parking lot behind the bar from 2-6 p.m. and featuring a bocce ball competition (3 p.m.), meatball-eating contest (4 p.m.) and live Italian music from Sal Spatola interspliced with DJ Johnny spinning Italian tunes.

“We are going to take our fence down and open up our back patio,” Fortuna says. “There will be wine tastings and specials on Italian beers Peroni and Moretti for those of age.”

Sausage & peppers, chicken Parmesan, fried calamari, spaghetti and meatballs, pizza and Stromboli will be served on the street. The Dolce & Gelato food truck will offer dessert including gelato, espresso and cannolis. Plus, the Nutty Irishman will be cooking zeppoles.

St. Kilian’s Roman Catholic Church of Farmingdale is setting up a prayer tent and there will be Italian themed vendors selling soccer jerseys, T-shirts among other merchandise.

In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Sunday, Sept. 29.

