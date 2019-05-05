If you wanted to make your 30th birthday memorable, there are options: Fly somewhere exotic. Go skydiving, maybe, or splurge on a bucket-list meal. Ken Srubinski chose to open a brewery.

After nearly three years of planning and build out, Srubinski, his wife, Katie, and other family members, opened Secatogue Brewing Co. on Union Avenue in West Islip, where Srubinski grew up. The grand opening felt like a party, with friends, families and enthusiastic strangers jamming the tasting room and spilling out the front door.

Srubinski said he had been home-brewing for years before deciding to go commercial. In 2016, he began looking for a space, and in 2017 bought a 4,300-square-foot brick building fronted by white columns. He named the brewery Secatogue, after the band of Algonquins who inhabited the area around Islip, Bay Shore and West Islip centuries ago.

Inside, Secatogue has dual areas: On one side, a gleaming 5-barrel brewery, and on the other, a sharp, modern tasting room decorated in breezy tones, with a sleek bar, 10 taps and a handful of tables. Among the opening beer lineup was Pink Hibiscus IPA, one of Srubinski's earliest successes as a home brewer, as well as a blonde ale called Cosmic Blonde, a witbier and a few more dry-hopped IPAs.

Though Secatogue is concentrating on pints for its opening weekend, the brewery will eventually sell growler fills and canned beer, said Srubinski.

A roster of food trucks are on hand for the grand opening, too: The pizza truck Until the Dough served up Neopolitan-style pies on opening night, while Concrete Jungle Catering, Eat Me Drink Me Truck and Cheese Kings NY will all make appearances throughout the weekend. Moving forward, Srubinski said food trucks will be parked outside each weekend,

Secatogue Brewing, 375 Union Blvd., West Islip. secatoguebrewing.com Open Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.