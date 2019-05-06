Last Friday night, I inched along in rush-hour traffic in West Islip looking for the usual markers of a new brewery: A repurposed industrial building, maybe, and quiet signage. When Secatogue Brewing Co. came into view on Union Avenue, it had the usual brick facade — but one fronted by impeccable white columns. Inside, the vibe was beachy, cast in pastels and neutrals with a quartz bar and a bleached wood floors and tables. Even the brewhouse floor has a polished sheen.

Brewer and co-owner Ken Srubinski, who grew up in West Islip, said he and his wife Katie purposefully lent the brewery a breezy feel. “We live so close to the beach and not many places around here embrace that,” he said.

On opening night, that tasting room was jammed with drinkers sampling Long Island’s newest brewery, a few years in the making. Srubinski had been home-brewing for years before deciding to go commercial, and in 2017, he purchased the 4,200-square-foot former medical office, where he installed a five-barrel brewery (when he brews twice a week, that’s 310 gallons of beer) on one side, a tasting room with 10 taps on the other. Last Thursday, also his 30th birthday — the brewery threw open its doors.

Among Secatogue’s opening lineup was Pink Hibiscus IPA, one of Srubinski's earliest successes as a home brewer, as well as a blonde ale called Cosmic Blonde, a witbier and a few more dry-hopped IPAs. Moving forward, fruited beers, sours and lagers are on the horizon, Srubinski said, as are growler fills and canned beer.

With the South Shore's brewing scene so robust, where does Secatogue see its niche? “There are so many craft beer drinkers on Long Island that the more [breweries], the merrier,” Srubinski said. “For us, we want to make easy-drinking beer that’s accessible to everyone. Getting new craft beer drinkers is the goal.”

Secatogue is open Fridays through Sundays, with food trucks on hand each weekend. The tasting room is kid friendly until 7 p.m., and dogs are permitted on the outside patio.

Secatogue Brewing Co., 375 Union Blvd., West Islip. secatoguebrewing.com Open Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.