Alexa, will Skinny Pizza make me skinny?

Not quite says the brand’s co-owner Joseph Vetrano but, he says, it’s certainly a good-for-you alternative.

Skinny Pizza in Roslyn Heights opened nearly 10 years ago, but it wasn’t until early 2018 that it launched a frozen brand dubbed Skinny Pizza Frozen, which can be found at King Kullen, ShopRite and North Shore Farms locations across Long Island. It’s also available for shipping through Amazon.

“We are not a diet pizza, but a better-for-you pizza,” Vetrano said. “It starts at the crust [which contains no preservatives, potassium bromate or additives]. We use King Arthur flour, part skim cheese and organic tomatoes. All of our toppings are farm-to-table, or organic when available. Our meats are antibiotic and hormone-free; our pepperoni is uncured,” he said of his line of pizzas. There is a gluten-free version of the frozen pizza as well as one with a cauliflower crust.

There are currently four Skinny Pizza Frozen varieties available: uncured pepperoni with a stone fired crust, 720 calories; gluten free mozzarella and provolone cheese, 720 calories; stone fired crust mozzarella and provolone cheese, 620 calories; and gluten free, cauliflower crust mozzarella and provolone cheese, 720 calories.

Each pie provides eight servings and costs $6.99 to $7.99.

“The frozen food area is changing fast. Everything is becoming better for you. When I first came out with this, I was told it would be in the ‘better-for-you’ section. I said ‘no,’ I want it to be in the mainstream section, next to Ellio’s Pizza and DiGiorno. I think people want to shop and not think about going to a different section to get something that’s better,” Vetrano said.