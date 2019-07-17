Dine, drink and dance outdoors on the South Shore. This summer, make the party al fresco at these three revamped locations (each a former Beach Hut bar-restaurant) that can be destinations for the whole family.

KATCH

Overlooking the Great South Bay, this Lindenhurst venue is literally in the sand at Venetian Shores Beach. The multisided bar has been extended onto the patio of umbrella tables. “We’re very causal here,” says co-owner Elyse Grasso. “You can literally come in your bathing suit.”

DRINKS Signature cocktails include the Katch Me Outside (banana rum, pineapple, orange, passion fruit, 151 rum floater $12) or share the Moodt Point (vodka, banana rum, white rum, dark rum, blueberry tea, lemonade and a Red Bull can floating on top $25), that comes in a souvenir beach pail with a shovel.

ON THE MENU Chicken Caesar wraps ($12), burgers ($8) and lobster rolls ($19) all of which can be enjoyed at tables or on the bar.

FOR KIDS There’s plenty to keep kids busy with a playground, spray park and an array of lawn games. Tricia Mercado, 33, of Wheatley Heights, recently had an early dinner with her four children -- Sage, 9, Taj, 8, Royce, 5 and Ace, 3 -- who feasted on chicken nuggets and fries with blue ices. “This place is perfect for them,” she says. “I plan on coming here a lot this summer.”

LIVE MUSIC When the sun goes down, strings of lights ignite over the deck where patrons dance as live bands play nightly from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

INFO 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 850 Venetian Blvd. in Lindenhurst. Public parking is free after 5 p.m. (limited to Town of Babylon residents only during the day) katchli.com

SALT SHACK

Things work in triple layers at the Salt Shack on Cedar Beach in Babylon as action takes place on the highly populated main deck, the chill-out area top deck or lower deck for sit down dining.

“I feel like I’m on vacation here,” says George Papadimatos, of Mineola, who recently had an evening out with friends. “Everything is better now since the renovations. The tables are nicer, the palm trees are cool — even the bathrooms are better.”

DRINKS Beverages are served at multiple bars offering Malibu Hurricanes (Malibu rum, orange juice, pineapple juice with Chateau Monet and grenadine $12), Babylon Mudslides (Kaluha, Absolut vodka, Bailey’s and ice cream $12) or a Lava Flow (strawberry daiquiri and piña colada made with banana puree and Cruzan rum $12).

After an evening of volleyball on the beach, Kate Dorso, 31, of Lindenhurst, likes to meet her friends for a postgame cocktail. “This is a mixed crowd in a great way, plus it’s very energetic,” she says in between sips of hard seltzer. “I love the South Shore . . . People are really friendly here.”

ON THE MENU Variety is the theme ranging from beachy offering such as baked clams ($11), crispy calamari ($14) and coconut shrimp ($13) to the braised short rib sandwich ($13), avocado salad ($13) and carne asada tacos ($14).

FOR KIDS There’s a playground and handball court plus a giant beach chair to sit in and take selfies.

LIVE MUSIC Bands perform every night on an outdoor stage with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.

INFO 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday, 100 Ocean Pkwy., Babylon. Free public parking after 5 p.m. ($10 to $40 non-Town of Babylon resident parking otherwise), 631-422-7222, saltshackny.com

TIKI JOE’S BEACH CLUB

Live music is plentiful at Tiki Joe’s at Smith Point Beach in Shirley where bands play nightly, with a double show on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting at 1 p.m.

“This is a huge gathering spot. We get a lot of regulars,” says general manager Gina Braun. “On Mondays we feature country bands, Tuesdays are all Latin music and Fridays are reserved for tribute bands.”

DRINKS There’s a full-service bar serving up Long Island teas ($15), margaritas ($12) and signature cocktails like Tiki Joe's Rum Punch ($14).

ON THE MENU In the kitchen, chef Craig Schmitt offers Lobster Night on Tuesdays and Thursdays ($19.95) as well as tuna poke bowls ($14.50), sauteed mussels with red or white sauce ($14) and rigatoni alla vodka ($16).

FOR KIDS A playground in the sand awaits behind the stage plus an ice cream parlor with banana splits ($6.95) and Seaside Shakes ($7.50).

LIVE MUSIC Folks aren’t shy at Tiki Joe’s as collective line dances are often encouraged, especially on country music nights. “Anyone can pick up the moves. It’s a lot of fun,” says instructor Carol Boots who works with the local band Six Gun. “You can do it by yourself or with a partner.”

Nicky Von Hassel, 90, of Brentwood, has been participating for more than 25 years. “I know more moves than the young ones,” she says. “Dancing makes me feel good and keeps me limber. This music picks me up.”

INFO 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 1 William Floyd Parkway in Shirley. Free public parking after 5 p.m. ($19 non-Town of Brookhaven resident parking otherwise), 631-399-2024, tikijoesbeachclub.com