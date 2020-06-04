Southdown Marketplace, Huntington’s longtime specialty grocer, has opened a second store on Long Island’s opposite shore. Last Thursday, Southdown Marketplace opened for business on Montauk Highway in West Islip.

The store takes over a free-standing CVS pharmacy that closed in 2015. (A new CVS, two blocks east, opened later that year.)

The West Islip store echoes its North Shore sibling with lots of produce, fresh meat and fish, prepared food and a more select range of pantry items and household goods.

The Zoitas family took over Huntington’s Southdown Marketplace in 1999. A second store opened on Fort Salonga Road in Northport in 2014 and closed less than five years later. The family also owns Christina’s Epicure in East Norwich (opened in 2007) and Greenlawn Farms, a more traditional supermarket, that took over the Greenlawn Waldbaum’s in 2016.

Southdown Marketplace is at 460 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-620-3744 and 205 Wall St., Huntington, 631-351-9660; southdownmarketplace.com