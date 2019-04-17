TODAY'S PAPER
Starbucks opens three new drive-thru locations on Long Island 

Starbucks offers Matcha three ways -- green tea

Starbucks offers Matcha three ways -- green tea latte, iced latte and crème Frappuccino. Photo Credit: Starbucks

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Fried chicken is a thing of the past at the corner of Willis Avenue and Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, which now turns out coffee, tea and baked goods. It's one of three new Starbucks with a drive-thru window that recently opened on Long Island. 

On April 12, Starbucks moved into the Mineola location previously occupied by KFC. The space now features a lounge area with cushioned seats, plenty of two-seat tables and one long communal table. The café is steps away from a Dunkin Donuts, the Mineola Diner and the Bairrada Portuguese restaurant.

Another Starbucks opened on April 5 on Broad Hollow Road across from Farmingdale State College (on the corner opposite Dunkin’ Donuts). 

A third location opened Feb. 8 in the shopping center next to the Lantern Diner in West Hempstead. This cafe features several high tops and a long communal table that seats 10.

All three coffeehouses offer a full menu, including the newest spring items: cloud macchiato (whipped cold milk foam, espresso shots and a caramel drizzle), available in either caramel or cinnamon and served hot or cold, and Matcha drinks three ways — green tea latte, iced latte and crème Frappuccino.

The new Starbucks are located at 139 Jericho Tpke. in Mineola; open weekdays at 5 a.m., weekends at 5:30 a.m.; 580 Hempstead Tpke. in West Hempstead; open daily at 5:30 a.m.; and 2005 Broad Hollow Rd. in Farmingdale; open daily 5:30 a.m., except Saturdays, 6 a.m.; starbucks.com

