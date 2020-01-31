Two years after Suffolk County implemented a 5-cent plastic bag fee, the county put into effect another law related to the use of plastic — as of Jan. 1, 2020, plastic straws have been banned in restaurants throughout.

Both initiatives are meant for consumers to use their own reusable products in an attempt to reduce the environmental impacts associated with plastic, something that's gained traction after reports surfaced of marine life having ingested it.

As grocers and retailers had to comply with the bag law, restaurateurs must abide by the new straw law.

Louis Selvaggio, co-owner of Robke’s Country Inn in Northport, said he started the process about six months ago when the county's Department of Health first approached the restaurant about this matter. “At first it was a little bit weird telling customers we didn’t have straws. They started coming in with their own and that was a little weird, too. But once we did a little explaining, our customers were more understanding,” he said.

Initially, the restaurant experimented with bamboo straws, but ultimately settled on paper ones. “There’s not much of a difference in price point between the plastic straws we used and the ones we are using now. So it’s not like we are spending two to three times as much on the new product — it’s more that the new product isn’t as good — it disintegrates into the drink.”

Some, like Kristen Royal, director of sustainability programs at Tayst Coffee in Oceanside, think the best solution for the environment is to go strawless, but she acknowledges that some people, particularly those with disabilities, need to use them. "If you have health issues, or if its better for your teeth, or your own personal desire to use a straw, then go for something metal, something that’s reusable. Starting with a paper straw is a great step in the right direction, but I think you can push the needle a little bit further. Bring your own straw."

Dunkin’ began removing plastic straws, bags and stirrers, as well as foam cups, from its Suffolk restaurants at the end of 2019 and the reaction has been mixed. “We have customers who preferred the plastic straws and we have customers who have asked us to eliminate the plastic straws and are happy with the transition,” said Taylor Key, a spokesperson for Dunkin' Brands.

Because of this crackdown, Dunkin’ like many others, are serving its iced coffees, macchiatos and lattes with paper straws, with the option to buy stainless-steel pink and orange reusable straws.



Have an opinion that you'd like to share? Weigh in on the straw law here.