What started last summer as a walk up window in Montauk has expanded to another three Long Island locations, with two more in the works. Sundae Donuts has opened in Massapequa, joining its other locations in Syosset and Hampton Bays. Coming soon: Huntington and Oyster Bay.

Founder Michelle Tadross joined the doughnut frenzy with the opening of her seasonal Montauk spot, which is nearly impossible to miss with its bright Instagram-friendly vibe, as a project to keep busy during the pandemic. Massapequa is the first franchised location.

A selection of 18 yeast-raised doughnuts are offered daily, from trendy flavors such as Oreo, s’mores, chocolate hazelnut brownies and cinnamon toast crunch. Bomboloni, or stuffed doughnuts, come in flavors such as cannoli, jelly, Boston cream, Nutella and vanilla custard. Prices start at $3.50.

While the main focus is creative doughy treats, the menu also features ice cream-based creations like "twists" (doughnut-infused ice cream with mix-ins and drizzles) and milkshakes. But, it doesn't stop there. There's also a warm doughnut sandwich and DIY sundae (topped with ice cream, mix-ins and drizzles), churros and waffles, both served with ice cream and fixings. These create-your-own options start at $7.50. Don’t neglect the cookie shots, either — cookies baked in the form of a shot glass and filled with ice cream, whipped cream or even Bailey’s Irish cream (four for $16).

On the java front, there's a lineup of traditionals: cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos and macchiatos. Menu items at each location vary slightly.

Unicorn, breakfast, rainbow and chocolate themed DIY doughnut kits are available as well.

Sundae Donuts Massapequa is at 917B N. Broadway. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info: sundaedonuts.com