Ready for the Super Bowl LIII's Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots showdown on Sunday? If you're going out to watch the game, you can pay one price and have your drinks, food and game viewing all taken care of. Here are five hot spots on Long Island that offer all-inclusive end zones:

THE MAIN EVENT

With two large locations, these venues can accommodate big groups and walk-ins are welcome. “It’s a very family friendly atmosphere,” says co-owner Mike Constantatos. Each patron gets a raffle ticket for the halftime drawing of prizes.

ON THE MENU: Unlimited buffet during the game including Buffalo and barbecue wings, coconut shrimp, mini cheeseburgers, eggplant rollatini, sausage and peppers, rigatoni with chicken and spinach, chicken stir fry, mozzarella sticks, toasted ravioli, baked clams and barbecue ribs. Plus, mini pastries, cookies, coffee and tea in the fourth quarter for dessert.

AT THE BAR: Domestic beer, soda and house wine

COST: $65 ($30 younger than 21)

INFO: 516-935-5120, 799 Old Country Rd. in Plainview; 631-522-1030, 1815 Broad Hollow Rd. (Suite #6) in Farmingdale; themaineventny.com

CROXLEY’S

Make a reservation to claim a seat for the 26th annual Croxley Bowl at all four Long Island locations. “You can see the game from anywhere you sit,” says Jeanine Kelly, manager of the Franklin Square location, which has 27 flat-screen TVs. “We draw a festive energetic crowd.”

ON THE MENU: Game time buffet offers Buffalo and barbecue wings, hot dogs, pasta, chili, sausage & peppers and other specialties.

AT THE BAR: Open taps with more than 50 beers to choose from (no liquor).

COST: $39.95

INFO: 516-326-9542, 129 New Hyde Park Rd. in Franklin Square; 516-293-7700, 190 Main St. in Farmingdale; 516-764-0470, 7 South Park Ave.in Rockville Centre; 631-656-8787, 155 West Main St. in Smithtown; croxley.com

THE NUTTY IRISHMAN

Come early (4 p.m.) for the “Big Game Pre-Game” with DJs Rob Rush and Orlando from 94.3 FM The Shark who will be spinning tunes, giving away concert tickets and shooting live Facebook videos. The game will be projected on an 85-inch screen on the stage and on flat-screens around the room. A Rams jersey will be raffled off as well.

ON THE MENU: Start with chips and salsa leading to the halftime buffet of chili, nachos, Buffalo wings, penne alla vodka, chicken tenders and salad.

AT THE BAR: Mixed drinks, wine and 24 beers on tap

COST: $50 ($5 younger than 16)

INFO: 516-293-9700, 323 Main St. in Farmingdale, thenuttyirishman.com

RUDI’S BAR & GRILL

Patchogue's local homestead will present the game on 14 flat-screens with surround sound and halftime giveaways.

ON THE MENU: Buffet with wings, pasta, sausage & peppers, chicken dish plus breakfast (eggs, sausage, toast, bacon, home fries) the next morning at 9 a.m.

AT THE BAR: House mixed drinks, draft beer and wine

COST: $75 ($65 in advance)

INFO: 631-627-6726, 554 NY-112 in Patchogue, rudisbarandgrill.com

PLATTDUETSCHE PARK

Take your pick — watch the game in the cavernous Beer Hall or at the intimate main bar. “The Beer Hall draws a younger clientele,” says general manager Matthew Buck. “The Main Bar is more relaxed. It’s not as loud and rambunctious.” Call for reservations as seating is limited. The Beer Hall will offer halftime giveaways for two flat-screen TVs, a GoPro, a bicycle and more.

ON THE MENU: In the Beer Hall, appetizers include wings, spring rolls, mac and cheese bites and little Bavarians (bratwurst sliders) plus a halftime buffet featuring chili, ribs, honey baked chicken, penne alla vodka, penne with broccoli and garlic, garden salad, a hot dog station and a German fries station. In the main bar, wings and German fries appetizers will be served followed by a halftime buffet of fried chicken, boneless short ribs, old-fashioned mac and cheese, little Bavarians, mini burgers and mini chicken Parmesan sandwiches. Dessert for both locations: homemade apple rings with whipped cream, hot fudge and toppings.

AT THE BAR: Open bar (mixed drinks, beers on tap, wines), juice, iced tea and soda

COST: $65 ($55 in advance), $20 ages 2-12

INFO: 516-354-3131, 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, parkrestaurant.com