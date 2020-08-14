Plant-based lobster rolls, fish tacos, grilled mac-and-cheese sandwiches and ice-cream treats will make appearances in St. James when a vegan food truck joins forces with a vegan, gluten-free bakery for a Saturday installment of the Vegan Mashup.

Michael Strahl, co-owner of Sweet Soul Bakery, will use hearts of palm to mimic lobster (for the roll) and fish (for the tacos) and will also serve a teriyaki watermelon poke bowl in addition to the bakery's usual sweets. In the parking lot behind the bakery, Matt Korsky of the Green Street Food Truck will dish out the grilled mac-and-cheese sandwiches as well as marinated mushroom fajitas and other eats.

A few picnic tables will be on hand. "We practice social distancing so people can feel safe," said Strahl, who founded Sweet Soul Bakery in 2015 with partner Pat Charity and opened a brick-and-mortar bakery on Lake Avenue late last year.

This summer, the bakery has been making ice-cream treats — such as Chipwiches and chocolate-dipped ice cream bars — from a house cashew-based milk.

Korsky originated the Vegan Mashup events last year by periodically partnering with other businesses and food trucks serving plant-based food. "We want to introduce people to healthier, plant-based food that isn't expensive, which is a preconceived notion about vegan food," said Korsky, whose schedule is posted at greenstreetfoodtruck.com. (Another version of the Vegan Mashup takes place Friday night at Destination Unknown Brewing Co. in Bay Shore, from 4 to 10 p.m., where Korsky will operate alongside the dessert food truck For Goodness Cakes Co.).

The event at Sweet Soul Bakery takes place Saturday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 454 Lake Ave., St. James (631-250-9399, sweetsoulbakery.com).

Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Strahl said he is working to bring a bimonthly vegan farmers' market to St. James, and Korsky said he and others are also planning a vegan night market to take place sometime later this year.