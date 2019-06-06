Tate's Bake Shop, the Southampton landmark, is greeting summer with two new cookies: Coconut Blondie and S'mores.

They'll be available at least through Labor Day. The cookies are sold online, at the Southampton retail shop, and at local supermarkets including King Kullen and Stop & Shop, as well as Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.

They fit neatly into the crisp and rich Tate's repertoire, which takes in classics such as the signature thin chocolate chip; double chocolate chip; and oatmeal raisin.

An 8-ounce bag of the Coconut Blondies or the S'mores cookies is $5.25 at the Southampton bakery. A six-pack online goes for $35.

Kathleen King, founder of Tate's, started baking when she was 11. Her first cookies were sold on a card table at the family's North Sea Farm. The first bake shop opened in1980. They've been baked in East Moriches.

Tate's was sold last year to Mondelez International, one of the world's biggest snack companies,. The product line includes Oreo, Newton, Ritz, Cadbury, Chips Ahoy!, Toblerone, and Nabisco.

Tate's Bake Shop, 43 N. Sea Rd., Southampton, 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com