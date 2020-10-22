It may only be October, but Tate’s Bake Shop is already in the holiday spirit. The landmark Southampton cookie shop has just launched a pair of seasonal cookies: Gingersnap and newcomer cinnamon brown sugar.

Both are only available for a limited time and are sold at its retail shop and at tatesbakeshop.com, Stop & Shop, Uncle Giuseppe’s, Whole Foods Market, Amazon and CVS, among other grocery and convenience stores.

Customers can get a three-pack (with about 14 cookies in each) for the suggested retail price of $20 or a six -pack for $35. There’s also an option to buy both cookie types in a pack of six for $35.

Tate's classics — chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies — are also available in a variety pack that includes one box of each for $25.

Aside from its signature thin, crisp cookies, Tate’s sells macaroons, brownies and pecan squares, plus pies and cakes, like its sour cream coffee cake and chocolate chip pie. Tate’s also has a line of gluten free cookies — chocolate chip, coconut crisp and ginger zinger — plus brownies and blondies.

Tate's Bake Shop, 43 N. Sea Rd., Southampton, 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com