April saw two LI bakers competing on Food Network (we batted .500, with Gerard Fioravanti winning “Bake Your Rich,” and Andrew Mincher being eliminated), but May takes a savory turn when Stephan Bogardus, executive chef of The Halyard in Greenport, appears on “Beat Bobby Flay.” The episode, entitled “Pump it Up,” debuts at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

The episode was filmed in March 2018 when Bogardus was still the executive chef at North Fork Table & Inn in Southold (he left in January and was replaced by Brian Wilson). His opponent, Delaware’s Bill Clifton, was, at the time, executive chef at Henlopen City Oyster House in Rehobeth Beach; he is now chef-partner at the Counting House in Georgetown, about 20 miles further inland. (That’s what happens when you wait 14 months to air a show.)

“Beat Bobby Flay” has a complicated setup. First, the two chefs compete against one another, cooking a dish whose main ingredient Flay has chosen. The winner of that challenge advances to a second round where he or she goes up against Flay, cooking a signature dish that Flay must scramble to create a version of. The winner is selected by a panel blind tasting the dishes.

The judges for the episode include Food Network regular Alex Guarnaschelli and stand-up comedian Tony Rock.

The show will be repeated on Friday May 3 at 1 a.m.