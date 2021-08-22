TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

The Lunchbox food truck launches in Mt. Sinai

Co-owner Kyle Buergert behind the window of The

Co-owner Kyle Buergert behind the window of The Lunchbox, a newly launch food truck.  Credit: Harry Gonzalez

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

After putting 11 years in at Northside Deli in Mt. Sinai and two in at his own deli, Heritage, in Smithtown, Harry Gonzalez is expanding into the food truck business. Along with former Heritage employee Kyle Buergert, he recently opened The Lunchbox.

Based out of Mt. Sinai, the mobile eatery takes up a spot at Agway’s garden and pet center Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dishes out a limited version of the deli's menu.

There are 10 varieties of empanadas to choose from, like meatball parm, pepperoni pizza, three-cheese chicken cutlet, beef and pulled pork. Philly cheesesteaks, burgers, hot dogs, and its popular "famous grilled cheese," made with Parmesan-infused compound butter and American cheese stuffed between potato bread, round out the rest of the menu.

The Lunchbox is available for hire starting at $20 per person, which includes an entree, side and drink. Add dessert — chocolate chip cookies or banana chip Nutella muffins — for an additional $2.

To see which local event The Lunchbox will be at next, follow @thelunchboxli.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Causa a la limeña, chicken salad layered between
Huge restaurant-catering venue opens in Huntington Station
Hostess Hayley Harper gives a thumbs up after
San Francisco's new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in
The lobster roll at Manna at the Lobster
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant
Gulf Coast's beloved 'Redneck Riviera' now a virus hotspot
The Beach Ball at Wall's Wharf in Bayville.
3 places to eat on the sand this weekend
Avner Balkany, 56, of Israel, shows his vaccination
No shot, no proof, no service: NYC businesses begin checks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?