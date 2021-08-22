After putting 11 years in at Northside Deli in Mt. Sinai and two in at his own deli, Heritage, in Smithtown, Harry Gonzalez is expanding into the food truck business. Along with former Heritage employee Kyle Buergert, he recently opened The Lunchbox.

Based out of Mt. Sinai, the mobile eatery takes up a spot at Agway’s garden and pet center Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dishes out a limited version of the deli's menu.

There are 10 varieties of empanadas to choose from, like meatball parm, pepperoni pizza, three-cheese chicken cutlet, beef and pulled pork. Philly cheesesteaks, burgers, hot dogs, and its popular "famous grilled cheese," made with Parmesan-infused compound butter and American cheese stuffed between potato bread, round out the rest of the menu.

The Lunchbox is available for hire starting at $20 per person, which includes an entree, side and drink. Add dessert — chocolate chip cookies or banana chip Nutella muffins — for an additional $2.

To see which local event The Lunchbox will be at next, follow @thelunchboxli.