A new incarnation of booze-tinged treats has landed in Long Beach: liquor-infused ice cream. Tipsy Scoop, the spiked ice cream "barlour" that has locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, has opened its first spot on Long Island.

"People love being carded for ice cream," said owner Melissa Tavss with a chuckle. With ice cream clocking in at up to 5% alcohol by volume, "we are required by law to card consumers to make sure they’re 21 and older."

The new spot looks the part of a traditional ice cream shop, with a beachy vibe punctuated by surfboards, tropical plants and oversized colored sprinkles on the walls. "The idea behind Tipsy Scoop is to create this ice cream shop that’s all grown up," Tavss said.

Flavors include vanilla bean bourbon, cake batter vodka martini, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, tequila Mexican "hot" chocolate and spiked hazelnut coffee. Sorbet (strawberry white sangria, raspberry limoncello and mango margarita), in addition to limited "virgin" liquor-free options, are also stocked.

The shop delivers to Long Beach, Lido, Point Lookout, Island Park, Atlantic Beach and Rockville Centre.

The growing chainlet began as a pushcart in 2014 in Manhattan and the Hamptons before opening its first brick-and-mortar spot in Manhattan in 2017 and its second in Brooklyn two years later. On June 11, it will debut at Citi Field; the boozy ice cream is also shelved at Whole Foods and Food Bazaars across the Island.

Ice-cream making runs in the family, Tavss said, stemming from the 1800s when her great-great-great grandfather brought gelato from Italy to Scotland where he opened storefronts to sell it. While the ice cream tradition may have skipped a few generations, Tavss realized her passion through a former job (marketing for a wine and spirits public relations firm) and a hobby of making housemade ice cream ultimately brought the family back into the business

Tipsy Scoop is at 891B W. Beech St. in Long Beach, open Mondays to Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Fridays to Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. 516-608-0578, tipsyscoop.com