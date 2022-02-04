Not that there's anything wrong with the classic heart-shaped box of chocolates, but sometimes Valentine's Day calls for something a little extra. Here are five over-the-top, locally made confections, guaranteed to blow your sweetheart away:

Pastries from Lulu’s Bakery Squared

988 Hempstead Tpke. Franklin Square; 516-519-8444, lulusbakeryshop.com

Charles Tola doesn’t bake anything that doesn't make hearts go pitter patter, but he pulls out all the stops in Feb. when his Valentine's Day treats hit the scene. Individual pastries ($4 to $5) are made with strawberry or passion fruit mousse, then mirror glazed with pink-tinted white chocolate. There's also chocolate-velvet heart cakes and rainbow cookies (and cakes) tinted, for the occasion, in shades of ruby and rosé.

Chocolate shoes from Chip’n Dipped

342 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-470-2579, chipndipped.com

The chocolatiers at Chip’n Dipped are fashioning one-of-a-kind shoes from your choice of milk, white or dark (vegan) chocolate, decorated with the confectionery equivalents of sequins and pearls. The 6-ounce pumps have 3-inch heels and are available empty ($39.95), or filled with four chocolate-dipped strawberries (for an additional $10) or any other bonbons you desire. Order online or by calling the store.

Heart-shaped charcuterie box from French Boards and Bites NY

317 Marketplace, 317 Main St., Farmingdale; 646-498-6759

Let’s say your sweetheart has a savory palate and chocolate doesn’t float their boat. May we suggest a romantic box of ham and cheese, ahem charcuterie? Hanane Rasuli, the founder of French Boards and Bites NY, specializes in grazing tables, boards and boxes with a French twist. For Valentine’s Day she’s put together a romantic selection of salami, porchetta, truffled Brie, honey and more, all tied up in a bow. The $65 box serves two; four sweethearts could share the $79 box. Call to order and either pick up at 317 Marketplace in Farmingdale or request delivery on Long Island ($10 to $35).

Macaron cakes from Macarons 5 Chic

C&C Catering, 571 Broadway, Massapequa; 516-721-0712, macaron5chic.com

Valentine’s Day is a great occasion to splurge on macarons, but Jeanne Cattanach takes the delicate, meringue-based sandwich cookies to new heights with her stacked creations featuring three 3-inch heart shaped macarons in your choice of red velvet, strawberry cheesecake or vegan raspberry. (Celiac sweethearts: All macarons are naturally gluten free.) Order in advance then pick up in Massapequa. Delivery is free within 10 miles, $5 for 10 to 20 miles or $10 for 20 to 30 miles.

Handmade chocolate assortment from Disset

28080 Main Rd, Cutchogue; 917-603-5859, dissetchocolate.com; Open Thursday — Sunday.

Ursula XVII packs a wealth of experience and expertise into her tiny creations at Cutchogue’s new chocolatier, Disset. Originally inspired by Adrà brothers at El Bulli, the now-closed cradle of molecular gastronomy in Northeast Spain, she’s done pastry in Michelin-starred restaurants and Long Island’s own North Fork Table & Inn. Her 12-piece Valentine’s Day box ($39) features, among other handmade varieties, dark chocolate, coconut, cranberry, pomegranate red wine, roasted walnut, salted caramel and sparkling rosé.