What’s your vice? For Army Reserve Sgt. Joseph O’Brien, it’s doughnuts and coffee, two things he’s now peddling from his food truck around the Town of Oyster Bay. He, along with his wife, Gina, and neighbors Ryan and Laura Schneider, recently launched Vice Doughnuts & Coffee, offering 10 to 12 doughnuts, coffee and tea.

Beyond the traditional "naked," powdered and cinnamon sugar doughnuts, Vice turns out new-wave concoctions like kid-favorite cotton candy unicorn (vanilla doughnut topped with cotton-candy-infused vanilla frosting, cotton candy bits and real cotton candy), the chubby hubby (vanilla cake doughnut topped with chocolate fudge glaze, quinoa crisps and peanut butter drizzle) and blueberry lemon glazed (wild blueberry doughnut, organic lemon zest glaze topped with freeze dried blueberry dusting).

The doughnuts — and glazes — are housemade by Gina and are cake based. All, except for the banana cookie crumble (banana cake doughnut with vanilla bean glaze topped with caramelized wafer cookies), are vegan. Prices start at $2.50; gluten free at $3.50.

The O’Briens and Schneiders source almost everything locally, including coffee — Joseph gets beans from Southdown Coffee in Glen Cove and grinds them on his own — and teas, which come from Clipper Ship Tea Company in Huntington.

O’Brien said he first experienced craft coffee in Savannah, Georgia, and "from that moment on I was obsessed with the whole coffee culture." He's wanted to open a coffee shop ever since.

"So fast forward to last year. I was sitting at my dining room table and I heard Mister Softee driving around and I look over at my wife and tell her, ‘I don’t want ice cream right now, but I’d love a cup of coffee and doughnut'," he said.

Shortly thereafter, the neighbors purchased a soft-serve ice cream truck, stripped it inside and out, and renovated it to include a prepping area. The soft-yellow truck now features its own custom jingle, too.

The truck drives around the Town of Oyster Bay Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. . It’s also often found at events around the Island, including Food Truck Fridays in Levittown and Live at Five at the Science Museum of Long Island in Manhasset.

It will also come to you, for a fee. Packages start at $12-$17 per person for an hour (two doughnuts and one beverage per person) and tap out at $25 to $30 per person for two to three hours of unlimited goods.

Find Vice Doughnuts & Coffee on Instagram @vicedoughnutsandcoffee or thevicetruck.com. More info: 516-455-2670