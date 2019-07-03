Needless to say, one of nature's most refreshing fruits makes for some wonderful summertime adult beverages. You can't go wrong with any of the following melon-based libations.

Watermelon Margarita at On the Border Cafe, $6.99

Sure, it’s the cheapest margarita on our list, but it’s also a bona fide guilty pleasure, a goblet of ruby-colored, painfully sweet goodness, available in both frozen and rocks versions.

200 Broadway Mall, Hicksville, 516-342-7777

45 Middle Ave., Holtsville, 631-317-2657

ontheborder.com

La Sandia (Watermelon) Margarita at Besito, $12

A blend of organic tequila, triple sec, agave, lime and muddled melon, this sweet-sour number gains complexity and heat from poblano chile-flavored rim salt.

402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100

1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001

399 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-620-3222

besitomexican.com

Watermelon Mojito at FatFish, $10

Proof that melon balls and mint can make for a pleasing combo, this concoction served in a short hurricane glass is uber-refreshing, especially when imbibed while enjoying this eatery’s wide patio overlooking Great South Bay.

28 Cottage Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-2899

fatfish.info

Watermelon Fizz at Brooklyn Chop House Southampton, $19

A fruity beverage from this Hamptons summer pop-up, it features melon, vodka, St. Germaine, apple, pineapple, lemon and lime.

281 County Road 39A, Southampton, 631500-9055

brooklynchophouse.com

Summer Fling at Dockers Waterside $15.50

This fuschia rocks drink is a clever blend of Blanco Casamigos Tequila (yep, that's George Clooney's company) with juicy watermelon juice, agave and lime juice, with an added kick from muddled jalapeno.

94 Dune Road. East Quogue, 631-653-0653

dockerswaterside.com

Watermelon Session Ale from Montauk Brewing Co., usually $11 per six-pack

This pink-and-white can is emblematic of Long Island summer, and the juicy session ale inside goes down easy, maybe too easy. At only 4.9 percent alcohol, though, it's designed to quench without making you overly buzzed.