Wild Flours Bake Shop to close in Huntington

A slice of gluten-free quiche at Wild Flours

A slice of gluten-free quiche at Wild Flours Bake Shop in Huntington, which is scheduled to close in early November. Photo Credit: Newsday/Scott Vogel

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Huntington’s Wild Flours Bake Shop, one of the Island’s gluten-free stalwarts, has announced plans to close early next month. “After 10 years, Wild Flours will be baking our last cakes,” reads a note on the shop’s Facebook page. “Our lease is winding down and we will not be renewing.”

Over the years, the New Street bakery — whose last day is Saturday, Nov. 9 — distinguished itself by turning out muffins, cakes, quiches and more, many of them made without dairy products or refined sugars. As Carolyn Arcario, who co-owns Wild Flours with her sister Mary Mucci, put it to Newsday’s Erica Marcus in 2011, "Studies show that people who are sensitive to gluten often have a problem with dairy. I want as many people as possible to be able to eat here.”

Arcario, who has difficulty digesting gluten, was the original impetus behind the bakery. A home baker, she combined multiple flours — everything from teff to garbanzo flour — to create gluten-free baking mixes flexible enough to form the basis of breads and brownies, scones and cupcakes.

“We have truly enjoyed baking for you and your families,” reads the Facebook statement. “We really appreciated every kind word, good laugh and funny story that you shared with us.”

Wild Flours Bake Shop is at 11 New St. in Huntington, 631-923-1090, wildfloursbakeshop.com. Opening hours will remain the same through the Nov. 9 closing: Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m to 1 p.m, closed Monday.

