Now that food shopping has become one of our only means of entertainment, local farmers markets are all the more precious. The growing season saw more than 30 markets all over Long Island; in winter, that number dwindles to six.

In the Northeast, winter farmers markets are, by needs, less farm-driven: After the first frost, most farmers are left with such cellar vegetables as potatoes, winter squash and onions — unless they have greenhouses. The 10 greenhouses at 4E Green Farm in Yaphank, for example, are pushing out organic spinach, broccoli rabe, Swiss chard, Tuscan kale, bok choy and much more (available at markets in Huntington, Sea Cliff and at the Three Village Mobile market in Stony Brook). Of course baked goods, preserves, cheeses, prepared foods and beverages know no season and are offered in profusion.

As at 2020’s "regular" markets, vendors and visitors must wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines, which may mean waiting in line before entering. Four of these markets take place indoors, but two have migrated online, so you can pre-order from the safety of your own home and pick up once a week. The Riverhead market is now based at the East End Food Institute in Southampton, and the Three Villages market, serving the villages of Old Field, Poquott, the Setaukets, Stony Brook and beyond, has taken up residence inside Chocology in Stony Brook.

Here are this year’s winter markets. Bear in mind that not all vendors may be at each market every week.

SEA CLIFF / GLEN COVE

WHEN Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April

WHERE 100 Village Square, Glen Cove

SELECTED VENDORS 4E Green Farm fresh produce, Maria Stella oysters, Casey’s Sprouts and Microgreens, Side Hustle artisanal breads, Horman’s Best Pickles, Amy’s Table eggs and maple syrup, Coastal Craft Kombucha, Bambino’s Pasta, Kikki’s Liquid Gold Bone Broth, Pecks of Maine preserves.

INFO 516-318-5487, facebook.com/seaclifffarmersmarket

MALVERNE

WHEN Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE Crossroads Farm at Grossmans, 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

SELECTED VENDORS Fink’s Country Farm fresh produce, Blacksmith’s Breads, Little Avenues Farm microgreens, Bright Eye Beer Co., The Big Cheese local farmstead cheese, The Ferm kombucha, kimchi and sauerkraut.

INFO 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

HUNTINGTON

WHEN Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 27

WHERE 423 Park Ave. (same parking lot as Cinema Arts)

SELECTED VENDORS 4E Green Farm fresh produce, Little Avenue Farms microgreens, Jon’s Gourmet Mushrooms, Pure Seafood, The Big Cheese local farmstead cheeses, Orwashers bread, Gentle Brew Coffee, Horman’s Best Pickles, Miss Amy’s Preserves, Terra Nut butters, Cori’s Kitchen baked goods.

INFO longislandfarmersmarkets.com

PORT JEFFERSON

WHEN Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 25

WHERE Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

SELECTED VENDORS Sweet Melissa 1932 Farmhouse fresh produce and dips, Maryhaven Center of Hope hydroponic vegetables, Mushrooms NYC, Naela’s Organic Middle Eastern treats, O’Honey Bee Farm, Laurel’s Butter nut butters, Rustic Bread, Under the Table hot sauces and Paula’s Pierogies.

INFO facebook.com/pjfarmersmarket

THREE VILLAGE MOBILE

WHEN Order by noon on Wednesday; pick up on Friday between 4 and 6 p.m.

WHERE Chocology, 1099 North Country Rd., Stony Brook

SELECTED VENDORS 4E Green Farm fresh produce, Backyard Brine pickles, Blue Duck Bakery, Ronny Brook Dairy Farm, Papa Pasquale Ravioli, No Gluten Kneaded baked goods, The Big Cheese local farmstead cheese, Barna Bee Honey, Eggcellent Quiche, All American Wontons.

INFO tvmobilemarket.com

SOUTHAMPTON VIRTUAL

WHEN Order by noon on Thursday; pick up on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

WHERE East End Food Institute, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton (Home delivery is also available for Riverhead and both the North and South Forks)

SELECTED VENDORS Milk Pail apples, Mushrooms NYC, Aki’s Kitchen soups, Rena’s Dream Jamaican patties, Finn’s smoked fish, Sweet Woodland Farm local teas and salves, East End Food Institute preserves.

INFO 631353-8846, localline.ca/eastendfood