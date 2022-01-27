It’s a banner year for Long Island winter farmers markets: Seven of them have committed to sticking it out until the weather warms up. Unlike our dozens of spring-summer-fall markets, the winter markets put more emphasis on breads, pastries, preserves and pickles than fresh-picked produce because, hey, this isn’t Florida or California.

Among the LI farms that grow throughout the winter in greenhouses, Sang Lee Farms and Greens by Gabrielsen will be selling at the Riverhead market, as will 4E Green Farm at the Huntington market. There’s also a sprinkling of microgreens and mushrooms at most of the markets and you’ll find "storage vegetables" (late harvests such as potatoes, winter squash, carrots, turnips, cabbage, etc.) from Fink’s Family Farm (at Crossroads Farm in Malverne), Goodale Farms (in Glen Cove) and, on alternate saturdays, in the shed at Restoration Farm in Old Bethpage.

Come early for the best selection, bring your own bags and remember: some vendors don’t show up every week.

Riverhead

It’s a new location for the Riverhead winter market, the Island’s biggest. The East End Food Market (run by Southampton’s East End Food Institute) has taken up permanent residence at the east end of town in the former home of Homeside Florist and Greenhouses. The 3,000-square-foot building has been completely renovated.

Where: 139 Main Road, Riverhead

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: facebook.com/eastendfood.market

Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Selected vendors: Greens by Gabrielsen, Sang Lee Farms, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm (pastured pork), Pendleton’s Harvest Moon Farm (lamb, eggs, jam and more), Aki’s Kitchen (for "soups, salads and treats"), Backyard Brine pickles, Blue Duck Bakery, Browder’s Birds (and eggs), Green Door Woodworks (handmade cutting boards), Jamesport Sourdough & Coffee, Kalypso Greek Yogurt, Mana Sauces (hummus and more), Mecox Bay Dairy, North Fork Oysters, Open Minded Organics (hemp extracts) plus a rotating lineup of local wineries.

Malverne

In addition to its weekly market, Crossroads Farm at Grossman's will host fireside seed-saving socials on Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and 26, March 12. If interested, RSVP to delia@nassaulandtrust.org.

Where: 480 Hempstead Ave., Malverne

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com

Selected vendors: Finks Family Farm will be selling their own storage vegetables (potatoes, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, etc.) as well as local mushrooms, apples and more. Rotating through the season will be Horman’s Pickles, Local Batch cookies (made with freshly milled wheat).

Glen Cove

Formerly the Sea Cliff Farmers Market, Deep Roots Market decamped in 2021 to Glen Cove’s Garvies Point for the summer and fall. The market’s winter home is the empty retail space on the first floor of the Village Square apartment building in downtown Glen Cove. Set your GPS to 12 Bridge St.; the market is on the west side of the street, between Pratt Blvd. and Glen St.

Where: 100 Village Square, Glen Cove

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: 516-318-5487, facebook.com/deeprootsfarmersmarket

Selected vendors: Goodale Farms (eggs, meat, dairy, vegetables), Nelly’s Empanadas, Conscious Kitchen Vegan Meals and Snacks, Johnny’s Breads, Flourbud Bakery, Side Hustle Artisan Bread, La Trafila Pasta, Little Avenue Microgreens, Mushroom Queens, Beary Delicious Bakeshop, Naela’s Mediterranean Market.

Patchogue

This is the second year for the Garden Farmers Market. Host location, Patchogue’s Fantastic Gardens of Long Island, offers a heated (and ventilated) greenhouse during cold or rainy weather. Follow on Facebook for information on vendor-led craft seminars.

Where: Fantastic Long Island Gardens, 67 Avery Ave., Patchogue

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: facebook.com/GardenFarmersMarket

Selected vendors: Ground and Sun Farms (microgreens on Saturday), South Shore Mushrooms (Sunday), Jaylo's Wine Shop, Fresh Seafood Direct, Lithology Brewing, Terra Nut (nut butters), Fresh Factor Juice, Moes Flavors and Angie’s Empanadas.

Huntington

This year, the Huntington market has switched days from Saturday to Sunday.

Where: 423 Park Ave., Huntington, NY 11743

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: facebook.com/LIWinterMarket/

Selected vendors: 4 E Farms (fresh local produce), Three French Hens Bakery, Afragola Dolce (gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free treats), The Big Cheese (farmstead cheeses), Chowderhead Soup, Finest Macarons, Jon’s Gourmet Mushrooms, Kalypso Greek Yogurt, Halesite Habanero hot sauce, A Little Brittle Heaven (almond brittle), Orwashers Bread.

Port Jefferson

Where: Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: facebook.com/pjfarmersmarket

Selected vendors: Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, Terra Nut nut butters, Sweet Melissa Dips, Spilt Milk Macaron, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, BAKED.de.lyss.cious (rainbow-cookie-inspired treats), Knot of this World Pretzels.

Old Bethpage

Restoration Farm's farmstand is open a few days a week throughout the year but, during the winter, hours are limited to alternate Saturdays.

Where: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Old Bethpage

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 29, Feb. 12 and 26; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and 26, April 9, 23 and 30.

More info: restorationfarm.com/farm-stand

You won’t find a better selection of storage vegetables anywhere on Long Island: carrots, leeks, broccoli (regular and romanesco), turnips, radishes (daikon, black), potatoes, sweet potatoes, cabbage, celery root, winter squash, garlic, onions, shallots and more.