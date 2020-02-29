TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurantsFood and Drink

North Fork women brewers collaborate on benefit IPA for Women's History Month

In February, several women who work across all

In February, several women who work across all facets of the North Fork brewing sector collaborated on Lunar Ascent IPA, which will be released Wednesday during an event at Digger's Ales 'n' Eats in Riverhead. Credit: Connie Lynch Photography

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

Women can sometimes be invisible in the brewing world, where many head brewers are male — which makes The Lady Brewsters of the North Fork, a group of women who work in all facets of the East End beer sector, a unique squad. And a few weeks ago, they gathered at a Riverhead brewhouse to collaborate on an IPA to celebrate Women's History Month (in March) and benefit a local nonprofit.

"There's a stereotype that women don't drink beer, and that was one of the things fueling the collaboration," said Michelle Demetillo, hospitality and community manager at North Fork Brewing Co. in Riverhead. "We are all strong women who appreciate craft beer, who want to have an impact, empower one another and support our community."

Demetillo took the idea of a woman-brewed beer to North Fork Brewing's co-owners, Peter Barraud and Ian Van Bourgondien, "who were totally down for it." On Feb. 10, 10 barrels (about 300 or so gallons) of Lunar Ascent IPA were brewed at the Riverhead brewhouse with Barraud's guidance.

The beer has a decidedly offbeat profile: First, water was "charged' with black obsidian and moonstone, and then the IPA was brewed with locally grown Nugget hops, hibiscus tea and ginger. "It has an earthy and floral quality, and there's a nice marriage of different flavors," said Demetillo, who created the recipe with Christine McCormack, a brewer at Jamesport Farm Brewery, and Catie Callahan, who works in the cellar of Greenport Harbor Brewing. (Other collaborators came from Eastern Front Brewing Co. in Mattituck and Long Ireland Beer Co., Moustache Brewing Co. and ubergeek Brewing Co. in Riverhead) 

Lunar Ascent will be released during a party on Wednesday at Digger's Ales 'n' Eats at 58 W. Main St. in Riverhead. Afterward, it will be on tap at the home breweries of those who collaborated — about two to three kegs in each spot, said Demetillo. Proceeds from pints of Lunar Ascent will benefit the Family Service League, an agency that operates dozens of social service programs throughout Suffolk County.

The kickoff Wednesday is the first of a monthlong string of 15 events to celebrate Women's History Month via the lens of beer, including a "Buti & Beer" yoga class and a "Badass Women Trivia" night. The schedule is at ladybrewsters.com.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings can also be ordered pan New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Spaghetti carbonara at Bravo Nader in Huntington. Eclectic Huntington Italian spot still charming after 24 years
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Pork makes for the best shu mai dumplings Decades-old LI Chinese eatery delivers best at dim sum
The daily fish board featuring grilled octopus over New Greek cafe, market earns 3 stars with soul-satisfying eats
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search