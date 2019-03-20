Opening day isn’t until next week, but the Yankees already have bases loaded thanks to the new lineup of food unveiled Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The Mets are set to introduce the culinary choices at Citi Field on Thursday.

Stadium executive chef Matt Gibson continues to raise the bar at Yankee Stadium, 11 years later, catering to all fans: vegan, vegetarian, kosher, gluten free and more.

The only new vendor this year is Buffalo Wild Wings (section 107), which is serving traditional and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and dry rubs. Big Mozz (section 127) and City Winery Wine Bar (section 106) will embark on their first full seasons this year, with Big Mozz serving mozzarella sticks coated in fresh garlic, parsley and Pecorino Romano stuffed with Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. City Winery, which exclusively offers NY Pinstrip Pilsner, from Blue Point Brewing Co., serves craft canned and draft beers, bottled wines, tap wines and a few food items including burgers and fries.

Other food highlights include Bareburgers’ new changeup burger, which is a variation of the plant-based Impossible2.0 burger, with American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, green leaf and special sauce served on a sprout bun. “From a guy who’s body is built by eating meat, this burger is phenomenal,” Gibson said. Avocado bites can also be found on the Bareburger menu. Bareburger is at section 132.

Lobel’s, which the stadium calls a fan favorite, is back with its signature USDA prime steak sandwich, along with its meatloaf burger, hickory molasses glazed grilled chicken sandwich and steak and potato fries.

Milkshakes, including the tres leches shake (garnished with puffed rice, topped with condensed milk and tres leches cake) can be found at stadium stands in sections 112, 125 and 324.

“Last year we were tasked to embrace the Hispanic heritage month and we did. We had such great success [with the tres leches shake] that we incorporated that into our every day menu,” Gibson said.

Throughout the stadium, fans can also find vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free fare: field roast vegan burgers (sections 205 and 234), frankfurters (section 115), salad (section 121B) and veggie sushi and edamame (section 137B); buffalo cauliflower bao bun (Toyota Terrace), pizza (section 310), nachos made to order (sections 232, 313, 327, ); and gluten free options including organic half chicken (section 106 and MasterCard Batter’s Eye Deck), bacon on a stick (sections 121, 211, 223, 227, 309 and 319), charbroiled-to-order 10 ounce flat iron steak (section 106) and more.

Frank’s Redhots Terrace, in the left field bleachers, and the Toyota Terrace, in the right field bleachers, are also serving food and drinks, along with Mighty Quinn’s (section 132); Jersey Mike’s (sections 107, 223 and 314) and King’s Hawaiian (section 115). Selections from the noodle bowl stand can be bought at the Pepsi food court in section 127B; Ben & Jerry’s is available in sections 125 and 318, and rotisserie chicken and steak in section 106.