Farewell, Franklin Cafe Bagels.

The eatery, which closed earlier last month after being in business for seven years, is the second to close in recent years — Subway closed in 2016 and is being replaced by Greek Xpress later this month.

“There has been a bagel store in [Franklin Cafe Bagel’s] location for 29 years, under different ownerships throughout the years,” said Greg Messina, marketing director at Breslin Realty Development Corp.

Aside from offering a variety of more than 20 bagels, the shop also turned out omelets, baked goods, cold sandwiches, panini, wraps, burgers and salads.

At the Franklin Plaza, just off New Hyde Park Road, locals can still grab a bite at Olivetto Pizzeria, a treat at Baskin-Robbins and a bit of this and that at King Kullen.