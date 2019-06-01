TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Franklin Square Diner abruptly closes with no warning to loyal patrons

The Franklin Square Diner closed abruptly.

The Franklin Square Diner closed abruptly. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Gerry and Gloria Faber pulled into the Franklin Square Diner parking lot at 4:30 p.m. on Friday ready to meet their daughter for a weekly dinner date. But both front doors were locked and no one seemed to be inside. The phone had been taken off the hook. The diner was no longer in business.

“We heard a rumor [Thursday] night that the diner was closed,” Gerry said, “but we drove by last night after dinner and saw there were people eating there so we figured everything was OK.”

The Fabers of Franklin Square have been regular customers at the diner for more than 50 years, and they’ve seen it through a number of name changes — Fiorett’s when they first started going, through the Silver Star, which closed in 2015 and was the immediate predecessor of the Franklin Square Diner at 813 Hempstead Tpke.

According to the New York State liquor license, the owners of the diner are Moundros and Kafetzis Panayiotis. They could not be reached for comment.

But as the Fabers lamented the closing of their favorite diner, they saw the manager, Charlie Georgiou, exiting the back door and getting into his car.

“The bosses decided [Thursday] to close [Friday],” Georgiou told Newsday. 

Long Island diners have been dropping like flies lately. Just last week we reported on the closing of Diner Luxe in Bethpage. Read more about the decline of diners here.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Grilled lamb chops arrive with crisp fingerling potatoes, Chef impresses at anticipated My Father's Place eatery
Tuna poke nachos: raw ahi drizzled with honey Hawaii-themed eatery on LI serves hit- and- miss dishes
Lemony Jingpo-style chicken is served at Coco Palace New Chinese eatery offers Yunnan cuisine with depth, subtlety
Gnocchi is tightly dressed with dandelion pesto, spring Seasonal eatery could be one of Nassau's most exciting
The pernil bowl features shavings of pork over New Latin-fusion eatery stands out in Hicksville
Sea scallops are served atop an almond-pea puree Farm-to-table eatery earns 3.5 stars with new chef
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search