Despite their often astronomical prices, steakhouses are among Long Island's most popular restaurants. Here are a few where the tabs, while not exactly low, are pretty appetizing for red meat and more.

Frank's Steaks in Jericho and Rockville Centre is fine for the whole family. They're unpretentious, friendly, and satisfying. Recommended: double-Gorgonzola bread, applewood-smoked slab bacon, crabcakes, iceberg wedge salad. petite skirt steak, sauteed calf's liver with bacon, prime rib with horseradish sauce, baby back ribs, meatloaf platter, and for a splurge, Romanian skirt steak and strip steak with melted Stilton cheese. Moderate to expensive.

Frank's Steaks, 4 Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-338-4595; and 54 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre,516-536-1500, frankssteaks.com

P.G Steakhouse in Huntington has been in business since 1985. In addition to its commendable initials, the restaurant offers a style combining clubby and homey in a dining room that has developed a patina. Recommended: sliced tomato and onion, herring with sour cream, blue cheese salad, porterhouse steak for two or more, filet mignon with Bearnaise sauce, poached salmon with dill sauce, baked potato, creamed spinach, pecan pie. Moderate to expensive.

P.G. Steakhouse, 1745 Jericho Tpke., Huntington, 631-499-1005, pgsteakhouse.com

Cliff's Rendezvous in Riverhead is a destination for marinated steak. It has been serving the beef since 1977 at an address with casual, frills-free appointments. Recommended: pierogies with sauteed onions, fried calamari, New England and Manhattan clam chowders, oysters and clams on the half shell, porterhouse steak, filet mignon, petite filet mignon, shell steak, roasted duck, broiled flounder. Moderate.

Cliff's Rendezvous, 313 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com