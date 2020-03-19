Newsday is opening this story to all readers as we provide Long Islanders with news and information you can use during the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

So far, we've seen restaurants pivot to takeout, curbside pickup and deliveries only. Oh, and let's not forget food and booze to-go, too.

During these trying times, restaurateurs are working hard to keep afloat. They're suffering, but restaurants know many of you are suffering too. Which is why these spots below are offering free food to those truly in need.

Check back periodically for updates.

La Famiglia (250 W. Main St., Smithtown): La Famiglia, which translates to “the family,” is serving its community as one of its own. Thursday and Friday only, the Italian restaurant is offering a three-course family-size portion of salad (chopped or Caesar), pasta (vodka, marinara, tomato, or broccoli in garlic and oil) and chicken dinner (Marsala, Francese or parmigiana). The elderly and those in need in or around the Smithtown area can grab their free meal between11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Otherwise, the restaurant is operating Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. More info: 631-382-9454, lafamigliany.com

Main Street Pizza Company (302 Main St., Farmingdale): This 5-month-old pizzeria is offering a free pie (frozen or cooked) to Farmingdale residents in need between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. No purchase necessary; ask for David or Joe. It’s currently open Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Main Street Pizza is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. More info: 516-777-3600, mainstreetpizzali.com

Cherry Valley (831 W. Beech St., Long Beach): Free daily lunch is available at this sandwich shop between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to children — nursery school through 12th grade. Kids can choose between a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or grilled cheese, which comes with a bag of chips and ice tea or lemonade. The deal runs until school reopens. Otherwise, it's currently serving weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 2-3 p.m. Cherry Valley is open for takeout, free delivery and curbside pickup. More info: 516-600-9406, cherryvalleylb.com

Smoked Barn (2932 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown): At this barbecue joint, customers will receive a free entree, plus soup or salad from its lunch menu. Entrees include Peruvian fried chicken, arroz chaufa, rotisserie chicken, pulled pork sandwiches and brisket sandwiches. The restaurant selects the meal, so call ahead and let the staff know you’re in need. Smoked Barn is currently operating daily, except Mondays, from noon to 10 p.m. It’s offering takeout, free delivery and curbside pickup. More info: 516-396-9892, smokedbarn.com

Avli the Little Greek Kitchen (461 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead and 2449 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore): Get a lunch platter (chicken or spinach pie with rice or potatoes and a side salad) for free at this Greek restaurant’s West Hempstead location between noon and 5 p.m. and its North Bellmore location between 3 and 5 p.m. Be sure to mention this Instagram post when ordering. It’s open daily for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup from noon to 9 p.m. at both locations. On top of offering free delivery to the public, this kitchen is offering to deliver a free meal to the elderly within a 3-mile radius of its location (West Hempstead will deliver to Hempstead, Garden City, Franklin Square, Malverne and Elmont; North Bellmore will deliver to Bellmore, Merrick, East Meadow, Wantagh and Seaford.) Avli in Bayside, Queens, is also offering this deal. More info: 516-564-7575 (West Hempstead), 516-409-4976 (North Bellmore), avligreek.com

Clay Oven (601 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge): Chicken over rice is available to anyone who needs a meal at this eatery, which focuses on Indian cuisine. It’s currently operating daily from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the option to takeout or pickup curbside. More info: 631-724-1600, clayovenhalal.com