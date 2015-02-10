TODAY'S PAPER
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Free V-Day dinner contest at The Capital Grille in Garden City

Hello, loafing lovers.

The Capital Grille, a national steakhouse chain with a branch at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, is offering a 6 p.m. Valentine's Day reservation and free dinner for two worth $150 at each of its restaurants.

The giveaway, geared to procrastinators, will be via Facebook, at facebook.com/thecapitalgrille, and is dubbed "#ReservationRescue."

You may enter the competition from 7 a.m.on Feb. 11 to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12. To enter, you have to describe your Valentine with one word, and list the Garden City restaurant. One winning entry will be chosen at random. The winner will be contacted via Facebook private message on Feb. 13.

For all the rules, go to thecapitalgrille.com/support/terms

The Capital Grille, 630 Old Country Rd. ᅡ (Roosevelt Field), Garden City; 516-746-1675.

 

