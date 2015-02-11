TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

French wine dinner at Vitae in Huntington

Vitae restaurant and wine bar in Huntington, on

Vitae restaurant and wine bar in Huntington, on April 19, 2011. Photo Credit: Doug Young

Print

French wines will highlight a dinner to be hosted by Vitae in Huntington on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The cost of the four-course meal, with wines, is $75 per person plus tax and tip. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

Wine consultant Maureen Sossi will be the guest speaker.

The dinner includes prosciutto-wrapped melon with crostini and orange ricotta, paired with Piper-Heidsieck Brut Champagne; barbecued pulled pork "grilled cheese" sliders and Creole cole slaw, with M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage; Long Island duck confit cavatelli, with Chateau Bernadotte from Bordeaux; and pineapple upside-down cake with dulce de leche gelato, matched with B&G Sauternes.

Vitae Restaurant & Wine Bar, 54 New St., Huntington; 631-385-1919.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer