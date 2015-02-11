French wine dinner at Vitae in Huntington

French wines will highlight a dinner to be hosted by Vitae in Huntington on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The cost of the four-course meal, with wines, is $75 per person plus tax and tip. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

Wine consultant Maureen Sossi will be the guest speaker.

The dinner includes prosciutto-wrapped melon with crostini and orange ricotta, paired with Piper-Heidsieck Brut Champagne; barbecued pulled pork "grilled cheese" sliders and Creole cole slaw, with M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage; Long Island duck confit cavatelli, with Chateau Bernadotte from Bordeaux; and pineapple upside-down cake with dulce de leche gelato, matched with B&G Sauternes.

Vitae Restaurant & Wine Bar, 54 New St., Huntington; 631-385-1919.