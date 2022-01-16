There’s a familiar Tex-Mex lineup of tacos, fajitas and empanadas being served at the new Frida’s Mexican Grill in Seaford.

Owner Rodrigo Sempertegui, whose background is in real estate investing, brought chef Francisco Baires back from the restaurant's predecessor, El Coyote Loco.

"I think what makes our menu different is not necessarily the dishes … it’s our chef — the way he cooks, the way he seasons the meat, the rice," he said, emphasizing that "sauces complement every Mexican dish," and when not used correctly, "can kill the dish" by making it too dry, bland or spicy.

Baires devotes a shift a week to making housemade sauces, which include guajillo (a red sauce served with chips), tampiqueña (a tomato and jalapeño sauce served with tacos or a meat dish); and salsa verde, which is served with burritos.

There are more than 25 entrees on the menu, plus soups, salads and appetizers. Taking off at the month-old eatery: street tacos — three soft corn tortillas with your choice of grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp topped with cilantro and onions ($20.95); el sol burrito (stuffed with meat, lettuce, guacamole, rice and beans; $21.95); fried calamari ($14.95) and empanadas ($14.95). There's also seafood paella, carne asada, arroz con pollo and mole poblano.

The colorful eatery, whose moniker and décor are inspired by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, has seating for about 100 people split between a main dining room and bar area, where you can sip signature rinks including pomegranate mojitos and jalapeño margaritas.

From Thursdays to Saturdays, diners can have a meal accompanied by live music.

Frida’s Mexican Grill is at 3545 Merrick Rd. in Seaford (in Kenmore Plaza). It’s open Sundays to Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m. More info: 516-804-4664. fridasmexgrill.com