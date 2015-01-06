Friendly's an endangered species on LI

Friendly's, a place to gather over grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers and sundaes, has shuttered more than a third of its restaurants on Long Island in the past year. There are 18 remaining, scattered over Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The closing of the East Northport location on Larkfield Road Monday brings to 11 the number of Friendly's that have gone out of business since the beginning of 2014. Those closings were in Bay Shore, Patchogue, West Babylon, North Babylon, Wantagh, Farmingdale, Copiague, Massapequa, Selden and Hicksville.

For many who grew up near a Friendly's, it was the place to go, especially after a soccer tournament, a play group or a school production.

J&B Restaurant Partners, the franchisee that owns and operates Friendly’s restaurants in New York, issued a statement calling the East Northport closing “regrettable,” adding that “continuing operation was no longer viable.”